Anita Baker Accuses Babyface of Breaching Tour Contract, Brands R&B Singer's Fans 'Kenny's Crazies'

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 12 2023, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Legendary singer Anita Baker attempted to put Babyface and his fans in their place when she slammed the R&B singer on Twitter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a series of scathing tweets, Baker directly addressed Babyface [real name: Kenneth Edmonds] and his fans as she accused him of breaching his contract on her tour.

Source: mega

Baker reached a breaking point on Monday.

"Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth," Baker tweeted.

The Songstress alleged that Babyface, who was one of multiple supporting acts on her tour, breached his contract by remaining on stage past his allotted time — and accused his fans of encouraging the behavior.

Source: mega

Baker's fiery remarks brought backlash from R&B fans, who felt that the singer was in the wrong for not considering Babyface as an equal.

"Anita jailhouse Baker pleaseeee. Your ego dims your light & diminishes your message every time. Put some respect on peoples name. That man holds more Grammys than you. I’ve heard you are a nasty piece of work and no one wants to work w/ you. Do better “songstress," read one fan's scathing reply.

The comment didn't sit well with Baker, who refused to back down from the topic.

Source: mega

"As you can see... Some of his fans, are not accepting of the reality, that he is contracted, as special guest/support, on my tour, some even want to hurt me... Crazyyyy. Town," the singer responded to the outraged fan.

Baker continued on her rampage against Babyface's base, who she branded as "Kenny's Crazies."

Source: mega

"Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off your fans. I have been only kind and supportive, of you, as the Special Guest/Support, on my tour ABXO," Baker continued in a follow up post.

Baker then claimed the Twitter user "hates Beyonce" as she noted he was one of "Kenny's Crazies."

The fan's response appeared to get under Baker's skin, as the singer revisited the "jailhouse" diss.

"I Fought & WON that Case too! 20 YEARS ago and NOW, I'm more successful than EVER. It doesn't diminish @Babyface, Mngr Conracted, as My Special Guest/Support Act, to HELP expose, him to my arena size fan base... It HELPs him... Bye, to Kenny's Creepy Crazies," Baker added.

