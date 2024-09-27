Dolly Parton 'Off the Wagon' After Lifetime of Teetotalling! Jolene Singer, 78, 'Finally Hitting Bottle After Launching Wine Range'
Dolly Parton is said be indulging in the fruits of her labor as she launches her own line of wines.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous teetotaler has found a glass or two therapeutic at the age of 78.
Insiders claimed the country music legend started drinking after joining the likes of Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz, and Francis Ford Coppola, who have made a fortune in the celebrity wine business. Parton's line includes chardonnay, rosé, and prosecco wines as well as a sparkling variety recently released in Australia.
The Jolene singer said in a press release: "Dolly Wines are a gift from me to you.
"Whether you're sharing stories around the table, simply relaxing in the garden, or gathering with loved ones for the holiday, there's a little sparkle in every bottle that is designed to bring joy and connection to every gathering."
Parton is said to be involved in every step of the winemaking process — including the tasting part.
An insider spilled: "She rarely touched a drop before, but now that she's released her Dolly Wines, she's going with the flow — literally!
"For instance, the prosecco makes her feel all sparkly and happy. It really keeps the blues away. She doesn't need a therapist — she has her wine."
It's said to be a big change from the past.
The insider continued: "Some of her pals are shocked and worry she may be taking a tipple too much.
"It seems so out of character, but Dolly figures at this stage in her life why not indulge in the simple pleasures."A nice bourbon and glass of bubbly helps Dolly unwind. She's having a marvelous time. Now, she knows what she's been missing all these years — and she's certainly making up for it!"
Dolly wine bottles are decorated with fluttering butterflies and described as "easy drinking, light-hearted, and vibrant", which seems exactly how one might describe the country music icon.
Parton also describes her venture as a gift "from me, to you".
Earlier this year, Parton defended Elle King after she appeared over-served during a tribute concert to the 9 to 5 singer. K
ing, 35, slurred her words, forgot lyrics to one of Parton's songs, and let slip some profanities, then urged the crowd, "Don't tell Dolly, 'cause it’s her birthday."
After the embarrassing incident, Parton offered her support.
She said: "Elle is a really great artist, she's a great girl and she's been going through a lot of hard things lately, and she just had a little too much to drink. So, let's just forgive that and forget it and move on because she felt worse than anybody ever could."
