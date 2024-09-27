Dolly Parton 'Off the Wagon' After Lifetime of Teetotalling! Jolene Singer, 78, 'Finally Hitting Bottle After Launching Wine Range'

Dolly Parton is said be indulging in the fruits of her labor as she launches her own line of wines.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous teetotaler has found a glass or two therapeutic at the age of 78.

Insiders claimed the country music legend started drinking after joining the likes of Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz, and Francis Ford Coppola, who have made a fortune in the celebrity wine business. Parton's line includes chardonnay, rosé, and prosecco wines as well as a sparkling variety recently released in Australia.