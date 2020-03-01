Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mimi Mess! Mariah Carey Ends Las Vegas Residency After Struggling To Sell Tickets Diva is moving on following a difficult run.

Mariah Carey concluded her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night with a performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Fans were thrilled as their diva, 49, motored through her hits, sporting such costumes as a plunging black leotard and a pink gown.

But as RadarOnline.com previously reported, although Mimi was voted the most successful artist of all time in 2019, she was struggling to sell Vegas tickets for eight dates this February.

At the time, “The Butterfly Returns” residency wasn’t selling out with the highest ticket sold at Carey’s concerts running for an average of $100.

By contrast, singer Ariana Grande’s worldwide “Sweetener” tour sold out in just minutes at an average $275 per ticket.

Radar reported that some tickets for all of Carey’s eight Vegas dates in February were given out free to select people so that the venue is guaranteed to be “sold out,” a source told gossip writer A.J. Benza in his Fame column.

“Every high roller and whale who’s flying into Vegas is being given free tickets to her show,” claimed the source. “They’re being handed out at sports books, included in room service bills and slipped under doors all over the hotel.”

While Carey’s reps denied the story, the source insisted: “That’s why she wanted a residency and not a tour — because she’s not selling out like she used to.”

This year’s Vegas series wasn’t the first time Carey has had trouble when it comes to tickets, however.

During her summer 2018 Las Vegas residency, ticket sales were also low, that they were being sold at discount sites such as StubHub and Seat geek.

In the past, Radar has exposed Carey’s alleged diva demands.

But die-hard fans continue to support the “One Sweet Day” singer.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on how her final Vegas residency show went.