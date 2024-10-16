Justin Bieber In Diddy Tailspin: 'Baby' Singer 'Gripped with Fear' Over Revelations About His Years As 'Sex Predator' Rapper's Teen 'Buddy'

Fragile pop star Justin Bieber is on the verge of a total collapse as he faces the shattering possibility that sordid details about his relationship with indicted sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs will soon be exposed for all the world to see, sources said.

Insiders close to the 30-year-old “Stay” singer said he's "shut himself off from the world" as he wrestles with his disturbing past when he was a fresh-faced 15-year-old trying to impress a music industry mogul whose alleged degenerate ways have now come to light.