Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber In Diddy Tailspin: 'Baby' Singer 'Gripped with Fear' Over Revelations About His Years As 'Sex Predator' Rapper's Teen 'Buddy'

justin bieber in diddy tailspin
Source: MEGA

Bieber fears revelations about his time as Diddy’s teen buddy amid shocking ‘sex predator’ claims.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Fragile pop star Justin Bieber is on the verge of a total collapse as he faces the shattering possibility that sordid details about his relationship with indicted sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs will soon be exposed for all the world to see, sources said.

Insiders close to the 30-year-old “Stay” singer said he's "shut himself off from the world" as he wrestles with his disturbing past when he was a fresh-faced 15-year-old trying to impress a music industry mogul whose alleged degenerate ways have now come to light.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber in diddy tailspin
Source: MEGA

Justin Biebe faces the shattering possibility that sordid details about his relationship with indicted sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs will soon be exposed for all the world to see.

A member of Bieber's inner circle told RadarOnline.com: "No one knows what's going on with Justin. It's like he's fallen off the map since Diddy's arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him."

Justin — who recently became a dad for the first time with model wife Hailey Baldwin — partied hard during Diddy's now-infamous "Freak Off" orgies.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber in diddy tailspin
Source: MEGA

People close to Justin Bieber said, 'It's like he's fallen off the map since Diddy's arrest and all the sick details coming out.'

Article continues below advertisement

Said the insider: "Dealing with that and being a new dad probably has hiim stressed as hell."

Justin was just 13 in 2008 when he was signed to manager Scooter Braun and Usher's music label.

Through Usher, he met Diddy, now 54, and became the rap impresario's protege.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber in diddy tailspin
Source: MEGA

Through Usher, Justin Bieber met Diddy and became the rap impresario's protege.

Article continues below advertisement

As a recently unearthed video reveals, the two buddies spent a wild weekend together in 2009.

In the video, the rapper alarmingly crowed: "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.

"I have been given custody of him. I don't have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he's with me, and we're gonna go full crazy."

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber in diddy tailspin
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber was just 13 in 2008 when he was signed to manager Scooter Braun and Usher's music label.

Article continues below advertisement

It's long been rumored Diddy plied Justin with drugs and booze and brought him to clubs when he was underage.

Justin himself confessed he struggled with drug use as a young adult, and while he dealt with pain that nearly drove him to the unthinkable.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber in diddy tailspin
Source: MEGA

JUstin Bieber is wrestling with his disturbing past when he was a fresh-faced 15-year-old trying to impress a music industry mogul whose alleged degenerate ways are only now coming to light.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think there were times when I was really, really suicidal, like man is this pain never going away," he once shared.

Bieber, who has seen his star cool considerably in recent years, is terrified details of those troubled times will be laid bare as Diddy faces sex-trafficking and assault charges in what promises to be a sensational criminal trial, sources said.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber in diddy tailspin
Source: MEGA

It's long been rumored Diddy plied Justin with drugs and booze and brought him to clubs when he was underage.

Recent images of a gaunt Bieber have also raised new fears about his state of mind.

Said the source: "I can only imagine the horrors he carries around with him — and now he has to deal with all this stuff being dredged up, threatening his marriage AND career. No one would be surprised if he has a complete breakdown!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.