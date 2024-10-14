Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Bieber

'Traumatized' Justin Bieber has Become an 'Isolated Shut-In' Amid Diddy Scandal 'Who Doesn’t Trust Anyone and is Tortured By Demons of His Past'

Composite photo of Justin Bieber, Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Justin Bieber is struggling with his past after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest.

By:

Oct. 14 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Justin Bieber is said to be struggling to trust those around him in the wake of former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star has reportedly isolated himself from the world as disturbing videos of himself as a teen with Combs resurfaced, prompting conspiracy theories about their relationship to swirl.

Sources claimed Bieber, 30, is now being "haunted" by his past.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber past trauma mental health disturbing diddy links
Source: MEGA

Bieber's shocking appearance has sparked concern for his mental and physical health.

In the aftermath of Combs' arrest, fans voiced concern for Bieber's mental and physical health when he stepped out to dinner with wife Hailey – whom he recently welcomed his first child with – and looked gaunt and exhausted.

Around the same time, multiple video clips of the Never Say Never singer and the disgraced music mogul went viral.

In one clip, Combs, 54, boasted about then-15-year-old Bieber spending "48 hours" with him.

He said: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy. What we're doing, we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream ... we're gonna go full crazy."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber past trauma mental health disturbing diddy links
Source: MEGA

Videos of Combs and then-teenage Bieber have gone viral, prompting speculation over their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, industry insiders claimed Bieber's demons have caught up to him.

One source, who worked with the Baby singer's team for years, told PageSix: "Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s---? Yeah.

"He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn't know if he would survive it.

"People took advantage of everything he did."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber past trauma mental health disturbing diddy links
Source: MEGA

In one clip Combs appeared to be checking Bieber for a wire.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source said: "Justin's done some really crazy s--- and he's alienated the people around him. He doesn’t trust them."

Bieber has been open in the past about his struggles with anxiety, depression and substance abuse.

He previously admitted to taking Xanax in order to cope with the "shame" of his promiscuity.

In light of Combs' arrest, critics and fans alike have blamed Bieber's mental health issues on being taken under Combs' wings as a rising star.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber sparks health concerns after past mentor sean diddy combs arrest
Source: MEGA

Bieber has been open about his struggles with fame, mental health and substance abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Concerned fans pointed to one video of Diddy patting down Bieber before they boarded a private flight, which social media users speculated was the Bad Boy records founder checking the pop star for a wire.

Another disturbing video featured Combs incessantly pressing Bieber on why he stopped spending time with him, adding: "You ain’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to."

An insider said: "Family members are concerned about Justin. It's unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him.

"But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase."

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber has had several brushes with the law over the years.

In 2013, when he was 19-years-old, his tour bus was raided by Swedish authorities, which resulted in unspecified illegal drugs and a stun gun being found on the bus. Shortly after, paparazzi caught Bieber sneaking out of a brothel in Rio de Janeiro.

A year later in 2014, police stormed Bieber's mansion after he was accused of throwing eggs at a neighbor's house in the upscale community of Calabasas, California. He ultimately pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism and paid a $80,000 fine for the damages.

Just two weeks later, Bieber was arrested for drunk driving, driving without a license and resisting arrest after being stopped for racing his yellow Lamborghini in Miami, Florida. Tests revealed he had Xanax and marijuana in his system.

While his alcohol levels came in under the legal limit, he was not old enough to drink. He later pleaded guilty to reduced charges of misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest. He was ordered to undergo anger management and DUI education courses.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.