'Traumatized' Justin Bieber has Become an 'Isolated Shut-In' Amid Diddy Scandal 'Who Doesn’t Trust Anyone and is Tortured By Demons of His Past'

Justin Bieber is said to be struggling to trust those around him in the wake of former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star has reportedly isolated himself from the world as disturbing videos of himself as a teen with Combs resurfaced, prompting conspiracy theories about their relationship to swirl.

Sources claimed Bieber, 30, is now being "haunted" by his past.