Home > Celebrity > Donald Trump Fuming Donald Trump Hits Back At Claims He Violently Sexually Assaulted Ex-Wife Ivana: 'We Had a Great Relationship… Until the Day She Died' Source: MEGA Donald Trump has refuted claims he assaulted his ex-wife. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 14 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump was quick to slam The Apprentice for its gut-wrenching scene portraying him as a violent abuser. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the MAGA enthusiast raged online after the new biopic, showing him sexually assaulting his ex-wife, Ivana, was released on Friday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump blasted the new biopic based on his earlier life after it featured a scene of him sexually abusing his ex-wife.

The film centers on a young and eager Trump as he attempts to make a name for himself in New York in the 1970s. Trump is played by actor Sebastian Stan while his first wife, Ivana, is portrayed by Maria Bakalova.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former president sent a cease and desist letter to the film's producers earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

One controversial scene in the film showed Trump throwing Ivana onto the ground and assaulting her as she begged for him to stop. The Republican candidate recently spoke out about the moment in a post on Truth Social, saying no such thing ever happened between him and his ex - who passed away in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The politician said of the new film: "A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully 'bomb.'" He added: "It's a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social Trump slams The Apprentice in a post on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump said he and Ivana had a "great relationship" - one he claimed the writer behind the film knew of and "chose to ignore." He explained: "My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died." "The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, RadarOnline.com revealed that Trump's attorneys sent a cease and desist letter to the film's producers for incorporating the scene. The letter attempted to block the film's official release after it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump was married to Ivana from 1977 until 1992, when he was met with rumors of infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump and the Czech-American model married in 1977 and divorced in 1992, welcoming three children along the way: Donald Jr., 46, Ivanka, 42, and Eric, 40. While Trump was reportedly engaging in multiple affairs throughout their marriage, he and Ivana remained friends until her death.

Article continues below advertisement

In 1990, rumors began swirling that the MAGA enthusiast was having an affair with model Marla Maples. The two welcomed their daughter, Tiffany, in 1993 and tied the knot just months later. Although Trump consistently claimed his breakup with Ivana was "amicable," the late socialite revealed her side of the story in her 2017 memoir, Raising Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote: "After the showgirl got pregnant and had a daughter, Donald married her. The whole world was watching." "He couldn’t not wed the mother of his new baby, regardless of whether his heart was really in it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ivana said she had no problems with Trump's third wife Melania as she wasn't the one who 'broke up their marriage.'

Article continues below advertisement

Trump and Maples divorced in 1999, and he married his third wife, Melania, in 2005. Ivana also wrote in her memoir that she had no issues with Melania, as the former First Lady wasn't the one who "broke up her marriage."