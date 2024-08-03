'Completely Delusional': Eric Trump Viciously Mocked for Comparing His Father Donald to Winston Churchill in WW2

The former first son's odd comparison was widely mocked on social media. Several X users commented on the Trump family's skewed view of themselves, with many claiming the billionaire family "live in an alternate reality."

One user shared Eric's comments in a post that read: "I don't know how a trust fund baby could compare his father to one of the people responsible for taking down the Nazis, especially a father often courts Nazis for their votes."

Another user commented: "Do you think Eric actually thinks this way and just lives his life completely delusional when it comes to world history? Or is it all part of the grift? I honestly can't tell anymore."

A third person pointed out: "Churchill won a Nobel in Literature, painted at least 400 pieces, was a soldier (captured in the Boer War), an excellent speaker, and much more. There is no comparison here."