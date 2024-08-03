'Completely Delusional': Eric Trump Viciously Mocked for Comparing His Father Donald to Winston Churchill in WW2
Eric Trump was mocked on social media for referring to his father, former President Donald Trump, as the best president in U.S. history, drawing parallels to the renowned British leader, Sir Winston Churchill.
The former first son's odd comparison was widely mocked on social media. Several X users commented on the Trump family's skewed view of themselves, with many claiming the billionaire family "live in an alternate reality."
One user shared Eric's comments in a post that read: "I don't know how a trust fund baby could compare his father to one of the people responsible for taking down the Nazis, especially a father often courts Nazis for their votes."
Another user commented: "Do you think Eric actually thinks this way and just lives his life completely delusional when it comes to world history? Or is it all part of the grift? I honestly can't tell anymore."
A third person pointed out: "Churchill won a Nobel in Literature, painted at least 400 pieces, was a soldier (captured in the Boer War), an excellent speaker, and much more. There is no comparison here."
The comparison was made as Eric visited Scotland to showcase the family's new MacLeod Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, named after Donald's Scottish mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.
According to Eric, his father's effectiveness as president stems from his commitment to championing the country's interest over global initiatives.
He highlighted the former president's goals of prioritizing steering clear of conflicts, securing borders, combating drug issues, and fixing the economy.
The Trump son said you could "draw a lot of parallels to Churchill" and his father, calling them both "politically incorrect" but "incredibly effective".
He told outlets: "The fact my father was as effective as he was, the fact he wants to be a cheerleader for our country versus being a globalist, the fact he doesn’t want wars and wants to end reckless spending and wants to have the greatest economy and the safest borders and no fentanyl and no drugs and the greatest educational system on Earth – that’s why people like him."
As prime minister during most of World War II, Churchill rallied the British people and led the country from the brink of defeat to victory.
For his leadership and efforts in overseeing the war effort, Churchhill has been consistently ranked both by scholars and the public as one of the greatest U.K. prime ministers.
Trump was impeached twice while in office and went on to be charged with 91 criminal charges after he left office.
The Daily Mail reported on Eric's comments comparing his father to Churchill.