Inside New Billionaire Selena Gomez’s Heartaches, Health Scares — and How She Grew Up Dirt Poor in Texas
Selena Gomez may look like she has it all, but the star has had plenty of roadblocks and obstacles to overcome through the years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the new billionaire came from nothing as she grew up in Texas with little money.
The star's mother, Mandy Teefey, was just 16 years old when she gave birth, leading to Gomez staying with her grandparents while her mom finished school.
Gomez recalled: "I never saw the light at the end of the tunnel where my mom was working hard to provide a better life for me."
The now 32-year-old also added that she found herself "terrified' of what would become of her if she did not leave the Lone Star state.
Gomez's rise to fame came quickly after snagging a role on Barney & Friends at the age of 10, and a role on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place for four seasons followed.
However, the actress was working to keep her family afloat, as she stated in her Apple + documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: "Since I was a kid I've been working."
While she's been focused on helping her family out, Gomez has also had to deal with major health issues.
In 2014 she revealed her lupus diagnosis, and just three years later Gomez received a kidney transplant from her friend and fellow child star, Francia Raisa – the pair had a falling out in 2022 before they reconciled.
Gomez's health struggles have also prevented her from having biological children, and the star has been open about it as well.
She said: "That's what my life is like. I truly believe that this is power in being vulnerable."
The former child star's life has been on the forefront for years including her relationship to pop star Justin Bieber which played out for her fans and critics to see.
The pair had an on-off toxic relationship which had Gomez and Bieber break up twice.
Bieber stated to Complex in 2015: "When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin' mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other... Love is a choice. Love is not a feeling."
Despite the rocky relationship and ending, Gomez has since found love again with producer Benny Blanco as the couple are thinking of starting a family.
A source shared: "It's something they both want. Selena believes Benny would make a great dad."
In May, Blanco himself confirmed he and Gomez are looking to become parents, as he revealed: "That's my next goal."
