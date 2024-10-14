Inside New Billionaire Selena Gomez’s Heartaches, Health Scares — and How She Grew Up Dirt Poor in Texas

RadarOnline.com can reveal the new billionaire came from nothing as she grew up in Texas with little money.

Selena Gomez may look like she has it all, but the star has had plenty of roadblocks and obstacles to overcome through the years.

The star's mother, Mandy Teefey, was just 16 years old when she gave birth, leading to Gomez staying with her grandparents while her mom finished school.

Gomez recalled: "I never saw the light at the end of the tunnel where my mom was working hard to provide a better life for me."

The now 32-year-old also added that she found herself "terrified' of what would become of her if she did not leave the Lone Star state.