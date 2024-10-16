Infamous Diddy Lube Stash Was ‘Laced With Date Rape Drug’: Court Documents ‘Confirm’ Our Report Oil Hoard Was Disguised GHB

A lawsuit against the disgraced star, which accuses Combs of child sexual assault, also detail claims he laced "lotions or similar body oils" with GHB - commonly known as the "date rape drug."

The lawsuit - which is one of six new claims filed in New York on Monday - note "allegations of Combs dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils… laced with GHB, so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her."