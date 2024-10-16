Scandal-Hit Vince McMahon's Accuser Claims He Sexually Abused Her Alongside Physical Therapist Months After WWE Mogul, 79, Was Hit With Sex Trafficking Allegations
Vince McMahon's accuser has claimed the WWE mogul sexually abused her alongside a physical therapist.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Janal Grant alleged McMahon referred her to Peak Wellness founder Dr. Carlon Colker who treated her with "unknown substances" before organising a session with a physical therapist colleague.
He was the individual present when McMahon defecated on her during a threesome, according to the previous lawsuit filed against the former WWE CEO.
Ann Callis, attorney for Grant who launched the new lawsuit against Dr. Colker, said in a statement: "Imagine being at your most vulnerable, and the doctor you are told to see only makes you feel worse.
"Our filing today makes clear that Dr. Colker violated ethical and medical standards when he injected unknown substances into Janel's body and directed her to take unlabeled pills while dismissing her basic questions about those drugs.
"Peak Wellness owes Janel Grant answers and the clinic's secrecy and evasion must come to an end."
Callis filed a motion in a Connecticut court demanding Dr Colker's office submit records of her medical care at his clinic.
Grant's attorneys filed a petition in August to obtain her medical records from Peak Wellness.
However, Colker filed a complaint to the petition and claimed Grant's actions were part of a "smear campaign" against the WWE and caused emotional distress, but the complaint was withdrawn.
The attorneys also claimed McMahon and Colker went to "great lengths" to block her from seeing her medical records.
Dr. Colker was a key figure in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon by Grant in January of this year.
The allegations ultimately led to the downfall of McMahon as Chairman and CEO of WWE.
Grant sued McMahon, the WWE, and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis in Connecticut federal court on January 25.
Grant alleged McMahon assaulted her with sex toys named after WWE wrestlers and defecated on her head during the aforementioned threesome, during her tenure at the company from June 2019 to January 2022.
The lawsuit alleged: “(McMahon) repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people,”
The disturbing lawsuit continued: "(McMahon) defecated on Ms. Grant during a threesome (and) commanded her to continue pleasuring his friend (while McMahon) went to the bathroom to shower off."
According to Grant, McMahon and Laurinaitis sexually assaulted and sex-trafficked her "both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting" on WWE property and using WWE funding.
"I’m the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f--- U," the disgraced WWE co-founder allegedly told his purported victim in a May 2020 text message.
McMahon ultimately resigned from the WWE following Grant’s lawsuit, which he claimed is “replete with lies”.
Grant sex abuse lawsuit against McMahon was paused in May at the request of the Justice Department, who are conducting their own investigation.
