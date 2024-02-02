WWE Founder Vince McMahon Under Federal Investigation Over Shocking Sex Trafficking and Sex Abuse Allegations Made by Ex-employee
WWE co-founder Vince McMahon is now under federal investigation over the sex trafficking and sex abuse allegations waged against him by a former employee, RadarOnline.com can report.
New York prosecutors reportedly launched a federal probe into McMahon shortly after a former WWE employee named Janel Grant sued the disgraced WWE co-founder last week.
According to Grant’s lawsuit, McMahon not only sexually abused her but he also sex trafficked her to other men connected to the popular professional wrestling company.
The Wall Street Journal reported on the newly launched federal investigation into McMahon on Friday morning.
McMahon has since denied his accuser’s allegations and insisted that federal investigators will not find any wrongdoing in connection to Grant’s bombshell and disturbing accusations.
“I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name,” he told the Journal on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grant sued McMahon, the WWE, and former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis in Connecticut federal court on January 25.
Grant alleged that McMahon assaulted her with sex toys named after WWE wrestlers and defecated on her head during a threesome during her tenure at the company from June 2019 to January 2022.
“[McMahon] repeatedly used sex toys named after other WWE employees, wrestlers and performers to sexually groom Ms. Grant for trafficking to those same people,” the lawsuit alleged.
“[McMahon] defecated on Ms. Grant during a threesome [and] commanded her to continue pleasuring his friend [while McMahon] went to the bathroom to shower off,” the disturbing lawsuit continued.
According to Grant, McMahon and Laurinaitis sexually assaulted and sex-trafficked her “both for their own pleasure and as a pawn to secure talent deals with prospective wrestlers they were recruiting” on WWE property and using WWE funding.
“I’m the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f--- U,” the disgraced WWE co-founder allegedly told his purported victim in a May 2020 text message.
McMahon ultimately resigned from the WWE last week following Grant’s bombshell lawsuit.
“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” he said upon his resignation on January 27.
“I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name,” he repeated.
As for the lawsuit, Grant is reportedly seeking unspecified monetary damages.
She is also reportedly asking the court to void a $3 million nondisclosure agreement – of which she alleges she received only $1 million – that she signed upon her departure from the WWE in January 2022.
“Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized,” Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis, said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed last week.
“The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership.”