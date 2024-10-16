'RHONJ' Star's Ex-Husband Caged for 7 Years After He 'Went Joe Exotic' — and Hired MAFIA HITMAN to Assault Her New Husband

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Cantin's ex-husband has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Thomas Manzo took a page out of Tiger King's book and hired a hitman to assault Dina's current husband, Dave Cantin, in 2015.

Manzo, 59, reportedly promised a "free, lavish wedding reception" at his catering hall, The Brown Stone, in exchange for mobster John Perna assaulting Dina's then-boyfriend.