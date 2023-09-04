'RHONJ' Star Dina Manzo's Ex-husband Seeks Plea Deal for 2015 Mob Beating of Reality Star's Boyfriend

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo’s ex-husband recently sought a plea deal for the 2015 mob beating of the reality TV star’s new boyfriend, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come more than eight years after Dina’s now-husband, David Cantin, was assaulted outside a New Jersey strip mall on July 18, 2015, the RHONJ star’s ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, indicated he will seek a plea deal in connection to the attack.