'RHONJ' Star Dina Manzo's Ex-husband Seeks Plea Deal for 2015 Mob Beating of Reality Star's Boyfriend

Dina Manzo’s ex-husband recently sought a plea deal for the 2015 mob beating of the reality TV star’s then-boyfriend.

Sep. 4 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo’s ex-husband recently sought a plea deal for the 2015 mob beating of the reality TV star’s new boyfriend, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come more than eight years after Dina’s now-husband, David Cantin, was assaulted outside a New Jersey strip mall on July 18, 2015, the RHONJ star’s ex-husband, Thomas Manzo, indicated he will seek a plea deal in connection to the attack.

Thomas "Tommy" Manzo during a virtual court appearance connected to the case.

"Plea negotiations are anticipated, and both the United States and the defendant desire additional time to negotiate a plea agreement, which would render any grand jury proceedings and any subsequent trial of this matter unnecessary," a court order signed by Newark federal Judge Kevin McNulty on August 17 read.

According to court documents, Dina’s ex-husband also waived his right to a speedy trial in New Jersey federal court.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thomas “Tommy” Manzo was indicted on federal charges in 2020 in connection to the July 2015 attack on Cantin.

Tommy allegedly hired John Perna – a suspected member of the infamous Lucchese crime family – to track down Cantin and leave him with a "permanent facial scar" following Tommy and Dina’s separation in 2012.

Tommy allegedly hired John Perna – a suspected member of the infamous Lucchese crime family – to track down Cantin and leave him with a "permanent facial scar."

The RHONJ star’s ex-husband allegedly offered Perna a discount on his planned wedding reception at The Brownstone – the Manzo family's catering hall in Paterson, New Jersey – in exchange for carrying out the attack against Cantin.

Perna and a suspected member of Perna’s crew ultimately tracked Cantin down on July 18, 2015, and assaulted Dina’s then-boyfriend outside a Passaic County strip mall.

Both Tommy Manzo and Perna were indicted for charges connected to the attack in 2020, and Perna ultimately pleaded guilty later that year to committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering.

Perna was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and was released last month, according to court records.

The Brownstone, a catering hall in Paterson, New Jersey which is owned by Tommy Manzo's family.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Dina’s ex-husband was later arrested again after he and another attacker allegedly invaded the RHONJ star and Cantin’s Monmouth County, New Jersey home.

Cantin was assaulted with a baseball bat and Dina was reportedly punched in the head and face. She was also robbed of a $60,000 diamond ring she received from Cantin when the couple got engaged two weeks earlier.

“This is what happens when you f--- with a guy from Paterson,” one of the attackers shouted during the second attack.

Tommy Manzo and his co-defendant – who was later identified as a man named James Mainello – were charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and weapons charges. Tommy was also reportedly charged with two counts of stalking.

Dina Manzo and David Cantin married in 2017.

That case "remains pending resolution," according to a spokesperson for Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

The RHONJ star and Tommy Manzo separated in 2012 and divorced in 2016. Dina and Cantin, who started dating in 2015, married in 2017.

