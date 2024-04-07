'RHONJ' Star Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Freed on Bail After Alleged 2015 Mob Beating of Her New Husband

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo's ex-husband has been freed on bail as he awaits trial for allegedly hiring a mobster to beat up her new husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to federal court documents obtained by the New York Post, New Jersey restaurateur Tommy Manzo posted a $100,000 bond ahead of his trial for racketeering charges, which is scheduled to begin in May.

As part of his bail agreement, he surrendered his passport and is forbidden from traveling outside New Jersey and New York until the case is decided.