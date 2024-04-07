Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Dina Manzo

'RHONJ' Star Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Freed on Bail After Alleged 2015 Mob Beating of Her New Husband

rhonj dina manzo ex husband plea deal mob beating boyfriendjpg
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 7 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo's ex-husband has been freed on bail as he awaits trial for allegedly hiring a mobster to beat up her new husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to federal court documents obtained by the New York Post, New Jersey restaurateur Tommy Manzo posted a $100,000 bond ahead of his trial for racketeering charges, which is scheduled to begin in May.

As part of his bail agreement, he surrendered his passport and is forbidden from traveling outside New Jersey and New York until the case is decided.

Article continues below advertisement
rhonj dina manzo ex husband plea deal mob beating boyfriend jpg
Source: NJ Courts

Thomas "Tommy" Manzo during a virtual court appearance connected to the case.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tommy was indicted on federal charges in 2020 for allegedly hiring a member of the Lucchese crime family to beat up David Cantin, Dina's then-boyfriend and now-husband, in 2015.

He allegedly offered suspected mobster John Perna a heavily discounted wedding reception at his catering hall in Paterson, New Jersey, in exchange for carrying out the attack.

Perna was also arrested in 2020 after assaulting Cantin outside a Passaic County strip mall in. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and released last August.

Article continues below advertisement
rhonj dina manzo ex husband plea deal mob beating boyfriend jpg
Source: New Jersey Attorney General's Office

Tommy allegedly hired John Perna – a suspected member of the infamous Lucchese crime family – to track down Cantin and leave him with a "permanent facial scar."

Article continues below advertisement

A federal judge dismissed the charges against Tommy earlier this year because numerous delays in the case led to a violation of his right to a speedy trial.

Last month, he was re-indicted on the same charges, which include one count each of violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, conspiracy to commit an assault with a dangerous weapon, and falsifying and concealing records related to a federal investigation.

MORE ON:
Dina Manzo
Article continues below advertisement
rhonj dina manzo ex husband plea deal mob beating boyfriend jpg
Source: @DinaManzoCantin/Instagram

Dina Manzo and David Cantin married in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Dina’s ex-husband was also indicted on state charges in Monmouth County in 2021 for allegedly invading the RHONJ star and Cantin's Holmdel, New Jersey home in 2017.

Cantin was assaulted with a baseball bat and Dina was reportedly punched in the head and face and robbed of a $60,000 diamond ring she had received from Cantin.

“This is what happens when you f--- with a guy from Paterson,” one of the attackers shouted during the attack.

Tommy Manzo and a man identified as James Mainello were charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, and weapons charges.

Those charges are still pending, and the next hearing in that case is scheduled for April 29.

Article continues below advertisement
dina manzo ex husband thomas manzo grand jury
Source: Dina Manzo/Instagram

Dina’s ex-husband was also indicted on state charges for allegedly invading the RHONJ star's home in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Tommy and Dina Manzo married in 2005, separated in 2012, and divorced in 2016. Dina began dating Cantin in 2015 and married him in 2017.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.