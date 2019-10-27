Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dina Manzo and husband David Cantin are in celebration mode after getting some great news!

The ex-The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 26, to share a touching message.

In honor of David’s 40th birthday, she revealed he is officially leukemia-free!

“I made a list, I wrapped it around my rose quartz and prayed for my scorpio. 🦂 You’re everything I prayed for and more,” Dina captioned a photo of her looking lovingly at her spouse while on a recent Italian vacation. “I love you @davecantin 💋 Happy Birthday 🎈 Here’s to a lifetime of HAPPY HEALTHY Birthday celebrations together 🥂❤️,” she continued, adding the hashtag, #40andLeukemiaFREE.

As the Asbury Park Press reported, David was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2011. Upon delivering the bad news, the doctor simultaneously gave him hope, sharing the possibilities of his recovery with chemotherapy.

“You’ll be back to work in a month,” the doctor told him. “You’re not going to run the Boston Marathon, but you’re going to live.” The doctor was right.

As readers know, Dina surprised fans last year when she disclosed she was engaged to David during a conversation with Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM show.

She confirmed this March that they had gotten married.

Dina described the secret nuptials as “a simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars.” She also added “#thirdtimesacharm” in the caption to the post, a reference to this being her third marriage. It was David’s second marriage.

The former Dina’s Party star had revealed the couple had been expecting but she had suffered a miscarriage and lost the baby.

“Who knew you could get pregnant at 44?”, she inquired at the time.

Dina and the entrepreneur also went through a savage attack together.

As Radar reported, Dina and David were beaten by masked intruders who had broken into their New Jersey home in May 2017. The assault led the couple to leave New Jersey and move to California.

Following the attack, the RHONJ star, who was previously married to Tommy Manzo, claimed she would no longer wear jewelry.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our well-being,” the two said after the scary incident. “We’ve had such a great support system.”

Dina, known for her feud with her sister, fellow RHONJ star Caroline, took David’s last name on property records, Radar exclusively learned.

Radar was also the first to reveal the couple had officially married.