Fresh Fears For 'Frail and Grieving' Clint Eastwood's Health As 94-Year-Old Oscar Winner’s Actress Daughter Francesca, 31, Is Arrested For Domestic Violence
Fears for Clint Eastwood have intensified after his daughter was arrested for domestic violence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary actor’s health took a turn for the worse following the death of his longterm partner Christina Sandera in July.
And his daughter Francesca's shock arrest has heeped more misery and stress upon the grieving star, 94.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Francesca’s arrest, combined with his recent massive grief, could sadly spell the end for Clint.
"He's had a great run and keeps himself as fit and healthy as he can, but the death of Christina and now this really could finish him off.
"It would be such a sad end to a great life."
Actress Francesca, 31, whom Eastwood shares with Titanic star Frances Fisher, was arrested on October 12 in Los Angeles after cops responded to a call regarding a possible domestic violence incident.
Beverly Hills Police Department lieutenant Andrew Myers said in a statement: "Officers conducted an investigation and based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony."
She was booked for domestic violence at Beverly Hills Police Department headquarters.
The identity of the alleged victim has not been revealed.
Francesca - who shares son Titan, six, with actor Alexander Wraith - was previously arrested in August 2015 and charged with a DUI.
She pleaded no contest and the case was subsequently dismissed.
Francesca is one of the Unforgiven director’s eight children and his only child with Fisher.
He is also dad to Laurie Murray, 70, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 60, Kyle Eastwood, 56, Alison Eastwood, 52, Scott Eastwood, 38, Kathryn Eastwood, 36, and Morgan Eastwood, 27.
Earlier this year, Francesca offered insight on how her famous father - who became a grandfather once again when youngest child Morgan welcomed her first child earlier this month - behaves differently with his children than with his grandkids.
She told Fox News Digital: "You know, my dad was very strict - both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid.
"And it's so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson who can do no wrong."
"But it's lovely, and they have their own relationship that I’m obviously involved in.
"They're fantastic, and they're so present. It's a connection unlike anything else and it’s definitely the most important part of my life right now, is nurturing those relationships."
Eastwood’s partner Sandera died aged 61 of a heart attack having dated the Hollywood icon for a decade.
A source told RadarOnline.com at the time: "Clint has deteriorated in recent years to the point where it's beyond hiding.
"He’s lost weight, he’s frail and gaunt, and he can’t walk without a noticeable hunchback. Getting around comes with a lot of effort and struggle."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.