Hoo-Argh! Al Pacino Reveals Ex-Manager Ripped Him Off For $50MILLION — Leaving Him 'Broke' and Acting in Films He Despised

According to Pacino's new memoir Sonny Boy, he was forced to make dramatic career changes after his accountant mismanaged his funds, bringing the actor's savings from $50 million to zero dollars.

The Godfather star said he started "to get warnings that my accountant at the time, a guy who had lots of celebrity clients, was not to be trusted" in 2011.

He was paying "a ridiculous amount of money to rent some big fancy house in Beverly Hills" and took his entire family on a trip to Europe where he flew several people overseas "on a gorgeous Gulfstream 550" while renting out "a whole floor of the Dorchester hotel in London".

Pacino became suspicious after realizing his finances had not dramatically changed despite spending so much on vacation.

He wrote: "And I thought, It's simple. It's clear. I just know this. Time stopped. I am f-----."