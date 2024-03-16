'Devastated': Cara Delevingne Comforted by Parents in London as LAFD Launches Investigation Into $7 Million Mansion Fire
Cara Delevingne was comforted by her parents in London on Friday as she appeared in public for the first time since the devastating house fire that destroyed her $7 million mansion in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can report.
The model, 35, was spotted in the back seat of a car with her mother Pandora after departing the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End, where she is currently playing Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Delevingne's property in Studio City, CA, went up in flames just before 4 AM on Friday morning. 94 firefighters and 13 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, and it took nearly two hours to get the blaze under control.
Two people were injured during the incident, with one firefighter hurt after allegedly falling off of a ladder and a house sitter treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.
Although Delevingne feared for her pets' safety, her two cats were found and rescued by firefighters after being missing for several hours.
"'My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have," Delevingne wrote in a since-deleted post alongside a photo of her kittens. "They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters," she later shared.
While in line to see her perform at the Playhouse Theatre last night, Delevingne's mom told TMZ that the actress was "devastated" by the disaster. "She had everything in her house. Her whole life," she said. "Her home. She built it, she made it, she has everything in it."
Delevingne's father Charles theorized that damage was caused by an "electrical" fire that started when "something fell onto a power line. It was very windy there."
Sources told TMZ that the blaze began in the backroom of the 4-bed, 6-bath home and spread to the attic, causing the roof to collapse.
A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told RadarOnline.com, however, that it's still "too early" to determine where and how the fire started and that it "could take weeks" to get answers.
The LAFD has launched an investigation and is currently "looking at every" possibility, including arson. Investigators will assess the damage and collect witness statements to figure out exactly what happened.
Delevingne purchased the $7 million property in 2019. Her home, which contained a ball pit, costume room, and "vagina tunnel," was featured on the cover of Architectural Digest in 2021.
"I love games — charades, beer pong, poker, Cards Against Humanity, tug-of-war, whatever feels fun. When my friends come over, the house turns into an obstacle course. It's like an indoor/outdoor playground by way of Alice in Wonderland," Delevingne told the magazine at the time. "If I'm having a bad day, I just hop in the ball pit. You can't really cry in a ball pit."