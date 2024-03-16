'Devastated': Cara Delevingne Comforted by Parents in London as LAFD Launches Investigation Into $7 Million Mansion Fire

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Delevingne's property in Studio City, CA, went up in flames just before 4 AM on Friday morning. 94 firefighters and 13 fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, and it took nearly two hours to get the blaze under control.

Two people were injured during the incident, with one firefighter hurt after allegedly falling off of a ladder and a house sitter treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Although Delevingne feared for her pets' safety, her two cats were found and rescued by firefighters after being missing for several hours.

"'My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have," Delevingne wrote in a since-deleted post alongside a photo of her kittens. "They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters," she later shared.