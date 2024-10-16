Trump Lackey Elon Musk Hit With Accusation He Deployed Team of Private Investigators to Spy on Ex Amber Heard With Infrared Cameras and Drones
Elon Musk is not only busy drumming up robots, but he's all about spying on his exes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that SpaceX founder used surveillance tools including infrared cameras and drones to keep an eye on his ex Amber Heard.
When the couple were dating in 2017, Musk's security team is believed to have employed an Australian private investigations firm to monitor the actress' movements when she was filming Aquaman.
The surveillance is said to have featured multiple operatives as well as infrared cameras and drones.
Another one of Musk's targets included British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth, who obtained fame after helping to rescue 12 children from a Thai cave in 2018.
The duo were involved in a war of words during the rescue after Musk suggested he would build a "tiny, kid-sized submarine" to bring the kids out of the cave, an idea Unsworth completely shut down.
At the time, and unbeknownst to Unsworth, Musk is said to had been fed "information" on the cave explorer by a private investigator named James Howard Higgins, according to Daily Mail.
Higgins promised to go through Unsworth's bins, and to put him under 24/7 surveillance as well as infiltrate Unsworth's partner's Facebook account.
Unsworth's lawyer, Mark Stephens, told the online publication that if Higgins had followed through with all this it would have been "pretty obviously unlawful" — Must is believed to have denied all the claims.
Musk and Heard kicked off their relationship in April 2017 after the Pineapple Express star finalized her divorce from Johnny Depp months earlier, while the billionaire filed for divorce from actress Talulah Riley in 2015.
However, the couple only lasted four months before calling it quits, reconciling, and then officially endings things in 2018.
Heard gushed to Hollywood Reporter at the time: "Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values."
However, during her ex Depp's defamation trial, the Oscar-nominated actor claims Heard began a relationship with Musk "no later than one month" into their marriage.
A lawyer for Depp also read a text exchange between his agent Christian Carino and Heard in which the movie star admitted she was "just filling space" with Musk after her divorce.
Once Musk become CEO of Twitter, now X, Heard's profile disappeared.
Musk has apparently not only been focused on spying, but he allegedly boasted about his friendship with disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs after he invested in X.
According to authors Kate Conger and Ryan Mac, Musk allegedly praised to Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels about the friendship after Samuels raised concerns about racism on the platform under Musk.
All this comes after Musk made an appearance at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he jumped for joy on stage leading to plenty of memes on his own social media website.
