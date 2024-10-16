Your tip
The Real Truth About Frank Sinatra's Deadly Ties to Mafia — and How They Ended With Crooner Begging For His Life in Seedy Harlem Basement

Composite photo of Frank Sinatra
Source: MEGA

Frank Sinatra was often photographed with members of the mob.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Frank Sinatra's ties to the New York mafia have been exposed in a new book about the takedown of the mob.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the crooner had to beg for his life after the criminal organization took out a hit on him in the early 1970s.

frank sinatra deadly ties mafia begging his life seedy harlem basement
Source: MEGA

The crooner's ties to the mafia are the stuff of Hollywood legend.

Sinatra was summoned to a secret meeting in an East Harlem basement by ruthless mob puppet master 'Fat Tony' Salerno, it is alleged in Mafia Takedown, a new book written by former FBI agent Mike Campi.

According to the book, Sinatra infuriated the Genovese crime family, and one of Campi's informants, George Barone, was instructed to kill the beloved singer.

frank sinatra deadly ties mafia begging his life seedy harlem basement
Source: MEGA

The mob is alleged to have been behind Sinatra's Oscar-winning role in 'From Here to Eternity'.

Campi revealed: "Sinatra's name and home address was once found by Italian authorities in Charles 'Lucky' Luciano's possession, and Sinatra was alleged to have once delivered a suitcase stuffed with cash to Luciano in Cuba."

He added: "Sinatra was also good friends with Louie 'Dome' Pacello, a longtime Genovese soldier who operated out of an office above Veniero's Bakery in New York City. Pacello once refused to answer under oath whether he even knew Sinatra, citing his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

"After being immunized and legally compelled to respond, Pacello still refused to answer – voluntarily choosing to be incarcerated rather than respond to this simple question."

Frank Sinatra

Sinatra's affiliation with the mafia was no secret, with ties dating back to his early days in show business. Plus, the crooner's godfather was the infamous New Jersey gangster Willie Moretti.

frank sinatra deadly ties mafia begging his life seedy harlem basement
Source: MEGA

Genovese street boss 'Fat Tony' Salerno summoned Sinatra to a meeting in a basement in East Harlem.

In the new book, Campi claimed the mob was even behind Sinatra's Oscar-winning role in From Here to Eternity after he was initially rejected for the part of Private Angelo Maggio.

The former FBI agent wrote: "Columbia Studios was reputedly closely aligned with the mob. Sinatra requested a role from Columbia's head, Harry Cohn, who turned him down.

"Sinatra then apparently approached an intermediary to Genovese power, Frank Costello, who handpicked Chicago mobster Johnny Roselli to deliver a message."

Roselli allegedly "persuaded" Cohn to cast Sinatra, telling him he was a "f------ dead man" if he didn't do as he was told.

The incident allegedly inspired one of the most famous scenes in The Godfather, where a film producer was made "an offer he couldn't refuse".

frank sinatra deadly ties mafia begging his life seedy harlem basement
Source: MEGA

Frank Sinatra died at 82 in 1998.

Through his personal conversations with George Barone, Campi uncovered even more damning details surrounding the My Way singer with the Genovese family.

He wrote: "According to Barone, at one point Sinatra was becoming too friendly with other crime families (Sinatra was famously photographed with multiple Gambino members)."

