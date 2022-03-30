Whacked! America’s Most Gruesome Mob Hits

When a big mob boss falls out of favor, you can be sure of one thing: there will be blood.

Sure, there might be some discussion first, maybe a temporary truce, even a few conciliatory smiles — but in the end, someone ends up in the cemetery. Even some of the most feared characters in organized crime history had their killing careers cut short by a bullet to the head. These “made men” didn’t settle into a peaceful final act in the suburbs with their slippers on, in front of the TV. They died the way they lived — violently. Radar profiles some of the most famous hits in history…