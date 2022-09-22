Former Top-Level FBI Agent Accused Of Interfering With Hunter Biden Investigation Under Fire For 'Flirting' With Witness In 2009 Corruption Case

The integrity and credibility of a former FBI agent accused of interfering with an investigation into Hunter Biden are being called into question again after his past conduct was brought to the forefront, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Timothy Thibault, 55, was previously accused of an "utter failure" to maintain appropriate boundaries in a 2009 investigation involving Louisiana Democratic Congressman William Jefferson, who was found guilty of bribery and other charges.