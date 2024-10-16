We Sort Fact From Fiction In Ryan Murphy's Sensational Menendez Brothers Documentary 'Monsters' — As Murdering Siblings' Hopes of Freedom Grow

In the first episode of the series, Kitty is seen ripping off Lyle's toupee during a family argument at their dinner table. The jarring scene was based on the truth.

Lyle was fitted for a $1,450 hairpiece in 1988 at the insistence of his father. The now-56-year-old began prematurely balding as a teen. He even testified about the incident following his parents' murder.

He revealed even his younger brother "didn't know I had a hair piece", adding: "I was completely embarrassed."

Despite his shame around his toupee, the incident drew the brothers closer to one another and eventually they confided in one another about the alleged sexual abuse they suffered by the hands of their father with their mother's knowledge.