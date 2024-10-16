Read the Shocking Letter that Could Set 'Abused' Parent Killing Menendez Brothers Free After 30 Years Behind Bars: Bombshell Evidence Revealed As Family Hold Press Conference

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón shared a screenshot of the letter written by Erik to his cousin, Andy Cano, just eight months before he murdered his parents, Jose and Kitty, with brother Lyle.

In the letter, he alluded to suffering serious abuse by his father.

Erik wrote: “I’ve been trying to avoid dad. It's still happening Andy but it's worse for me now. I never know when it's going to happen and it's driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in.

"I need to put it out of my mind. I know what you said before but I’m afraid. You just don’t know Dad like I do. He’s crazy!

'He’s warned me a hundred times about telling anyone. Especially Lyle. Am I a serious whimpus? I don’t know I’ll make it through this. I can handle it, Andy. I need to stop thinking about it."