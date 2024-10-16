Your tip
Read the Shocking Letter that Could Set 'Abused' Parent Killing Menendez Brothers Free After 30 Years Behind Bars: Bombshell Evidence Revealed As Family Hold Press Conference

Photo of Erik and Lyle Menendez
Source: MEGA;SUPPLIED

The Menendez brothers brutally murdered their parents.

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

The Menedez Brothers could be set free in a matter of weeks after 30 years behind bars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the shocking letter that can change the famous brothers lives decades after they brutally murdered their parents.

Composite photo of Lyle and Erik Menendez.
Source: MEGA

The Menedez brothers have been behind bars for three decades.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón shared a screenshot of the letter written by Erik to his cousin, Andy Cano, just eight months before he murdered his parents, Jose and Kitty, with brother Lyle.

In the letter, he alluded to suffering serious abuse by his father.

Erik wrote: “I’ve been trying to avoid dad. It's still happening Andy but it's worse for me now. I never know when it's going to happen and it's driving me crazy. Every night I stay up thinking he might come in.

"I need to put it out of my mind. I know what you said before but I’m afraid. You just don’t know Dad like I do. He’s crazy!

'He’s warned me a hundred times about telling anyone. Especially Lyle. Am I a serious whimpus? I don’t know I’ll make it through this. I can handle it, Andy. I need to stop thinking about it."

letter that could set abused parent killing menendez brothers free andy kano courttv
Source: COURT TV

Andy Cano, their cousin, testified that Erik spoke about the sexual abuse.

During the famous trial, Cano, who passed away in 2003, testified that Erik spoke about his father's abuse when he was 13 years old.

He stated in court: "Erik told me his father was massaging his d. He told me never to reveal it to anybody."

The first court case ended in a mistrial and prosecutors managed to keep Andy's testimony from being heard at the brothers' retrial when they were convicted in 1996.

Gardner said: "The state's position was Andy Cano was a liar. This evidence proves Andy wasn't making it up."

Cano's mother found the letter nine years ago and it was included in a 2023 petition.

Erik Menendez

letter that could set abused parent killing menendez brothers free courtv andy cano
Source: COURT TV

Cano passed away in 2003.

Lyle and Erik were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996 after their first trial was declared a mistrial.

The brothers – who were just 18 and 21 years old at the time – killed their parents by shooting them 14 times with 12-gauge shotguns in their home in August 1989.

Both brothers never denied the murders, but claimed they acted in self-defense after being sexually abused by their father.

letter that could set abused parent killing menendez brothers free

Cano's mother found the letter that he spoke about during the trial.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Erik and Lyle could be released as Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón is expected to "announce re-sentencing."

A press conference is scheduled to take place in LA on Wednesday, October 16 – where the state is expected to announce a development in the case.

menendez brothers letter andy cousin press conference
Source: MEGA

Erik and Lyle brutally murdered their parents are claiming they were sexually abused.

