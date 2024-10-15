Your tip
Secret Reason Diddy’s Clubbing 'Rat Pack’ Including Ashton Kutcher and Jamie Foxx Was Axed: 'Demi Moore Killed It'

Photo of Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs blamed Ashton's relationship with Demi for the demise of their clubbing days.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs is putting the heat on Demi Moore for ending his wild club nights with Ashton Kutcher back in the early 2000s.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul said Kutcher's relationship with the Ghost actress seriously impacted his rowdy hours with the "rat pack," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

diddy ashton party
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs blamed Ashton Kutcher's relationship with Demi Moore for the demise of their clubbing days.

Combs grew close to Kutcher until the two stopped partying around 2003 — when the That '70s Show star began dating Moore.

In a Time essay from 2010, the rapper wrote: "For a while, with Jamie Foxx, we were a rat pack, hanging out, going to clubs."

ashton demi moore
Source: MEGA

Kutcher began dating Moore in 2003, around the same time he would often hit the clubs with Combs.

However, Combs blamed Kutcher's rose-colored glasses for getting in the way of the pack's bond.

He said: "I remember one night he was with Demi, maybe for the first time, and a couple of weeks later he called me to tell me he was in love. That was the end of our clubbing."

Despite the actor's changed ways, Combs said at the time the two had remained friends and even balanced each other out.

He wrote: "But we are still friends. Not that cliché of: ‘Let’s make a move, let’s do a deal,’ he is a sounding board for me. Like me, he’s a mogul - a new media mogul. But we are yin and yang: I am in your face and he is understated, cool, suave."

a diddy ashton
Source: MEGA

A resurfaced moment from 2019 showed Kutcher refusing to talk about Diddy's famous parties.

Kutcher and Moore married in 2005 and filed for divorce eight years later.

He went on to marry his co-star Mila Kunis in 2015 after striking up a romance while filming their hit sitcom.

The couple have welcomed two children together, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, and made their first public appearance as a family in May.

With Combs' name in the spotlight over the past few months due to his ongoing legal battles, Kutcher has remained quiet on his relationship with the producer.

However, a resurfaced moment from Kutcher's appearance on Hot Ones in 2019 showed him remaining tight-lipped when asked to recall moments from Combs' "famous" parties.

He told host Sean Evans: "Wow, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell."

Kutcher also said that while he and the music mogul became "fast friends," his relationship with Combs was "really bizarre."

sean ashton
Source: MEGA

The That '70s Show actor has remained quiet on Combs' legal troubles this year.

Combs has spent the last few months in legal turmoil while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in his "hellhole" jail cell.

The rapper was slammed with multiple allegations this year, including forceful sex trafficking, fraud, abuse, and prostitution — which could lead to him spending life in prison.

Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court for a hearing last week, where his official trial date was set for May 5.

The music producer has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges and has been locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he was initially denied bail.

His defense team has been working hard to fight for his release, now making a third bid for bail.

diddy hat
Source: MEGA

Combs was hit with a new wave of lawsuits from alleged victims accusing him of rape, sodomy, drugging, and making death threats.

Earlier this week, RadarOnline.com revealed Combs was slammed with a new set of lawsuits accusing him of "rape, sodomy, drugging and making death threats."

Court documents filed in the Southern District of New York featured new alleged victims represented by Tony Buzbee — who is representing over 100 people in civil lawsuits against Combs.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

