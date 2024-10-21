50 Cent Sensationally Breaks Silence to Defend His Decade of Warnings About Caged 'Pedophile Rapist' Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'I’ve Been Saying This For 10 Years'
Rapper 50 Cent wants to make it clear he warned us all about Sean "Diddy" Combs' behavior over the years.
The In da Club hitmaker did not hold back when it came to discussing Combs, 54, and the shocking allegations against him, RadarOnline.com.
"Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, explained to People referring to previous times he called out Combs and poked fun at him.
He added: "Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’"
The two rappers have been trading blows ever since 50 Cent accused Combs of having something to do with the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.
The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was murdered in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, at the age of 24.
Combs has been accused of being a major player behind the iconic New York rapper's death.
50 Cent announced is he making a documentary about the accusations against Combs. It is currently in production with Alexandria Stapleton as director.
50 Cent and Stapleton previously said on the documentary: “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”
Combs, 54, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial date of May 5 2025 for racketeering conspiracy and s-x trafficking.
While 50 Cent spoke out against Combs, others may remain tight-lipped thanks to an apparent payout according to a fellow rapper.
Mark Curry previously claimed some in Combs' inner circle won't be sounding off on the disgraced star.
He told Daily Mail: "He gave all of the artists back their publishing rights in exchange for an NDA not to talk about him, because I think he had some kind of idea that this was coming down the pipeline."
Curry added: "Tried to cover up his tracks real quick — it didn't work."
Despite being behind bars, Combs recently broke his silence from behind bars for the first time, as he posted a birthday message on Instagram for his two-year-old daughter, Love.
He wrote: "Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! Happy Birthday, daddy loves you."
