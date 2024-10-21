50 Cent Sensationally Breaks Silence to Defend His Decade of Warnings About Caged 'Pedophile Rapist' Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'I’ve Been Saying This For 10 Years'

"Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years," 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, explained to People referring to previous times he called out Combs and poked fun at him.

He added: "Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.’"

The two rappers have been trading blows ever since 50 Cent accused Combs of having something to do with the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.