John Lennon's Ozempic-Style Obsession With Diet Pills Finally Exposed: Beatles Icon 'Would Weigh Himself Twice a Day and Was Obsessed With Skinniness'
Another secret addiction battle for John Lennon has been exposed by a close confidant of the late Beatles icon – who was known for his public struggles with drugs and alcohol.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the slain member of the Fab Four had an unhealthy obsession with his image and weighed himself twice daily, as he was fixated with being skinny.
Mintz detailed Lennon's hidden obsession in his new book, We All Shine On.
The radio host turned author had a special red light in his bedroom that would blink when Lennon or Ono called him on a special hotline.
Mintz recalled his first phone call from Lennon, in which the musician asked if he could get him diet pills.
He said: "That was my first conversation with John Lennon. It wasn’t philosophical. It wasn’t about Elvis or the Beatles. It was about weight loss.
Mintz added Lennon would weigh himself twice a day as the couple "were obsessive about diet".
The author also claimed Lennon had "Luddite-like notions about science, particularly medicine" which extended "well beyond his annoyance at “daddy doctors” for not letting him perform his own weight-loss injections".
He added: "Even though John had smoked, ingested or snorted just about every illegal recreational drug he could get his hands on, he was weirdly suspicious of the ones that were properly prescribed and proven efficacious."
While recalling the start of Lennon's infamous Lost Weekend, the period of time between 1973 and 1975 when he separated from Ono and lived on the West Coast, Mintz said Lennon enthusiastically praised him for looking thin.
Mintz said Lennon told him: "'You look trim, Ellie. Have you been taking those diet pills again?'"
He further claimed the Beatles star "was functionally a child when it came to taking care of himself" and his personal assistant turned mistress May Pang was responsible for making "sure John was properly fed and cared for, that all his basic needs — or at least most of them — were satisfied".
In addition to detailing Lennon's fascination with being skinny, Mintz shared a shocking experience he had with Lennon while the singer was living in Los Angeles.
He recalled the red light blinking in his bedroom and on the other end of the phone was a security person working for music producer Phil Spector. Lennon was said to be in distress at manager Lou Adler's home.
Mintz wrote: "What I saw when I stepped into Adler's living room some 20 minutes later looked like a scene out of The Exorcist.
"Drunk and wild-eyed, John was strapped to a high-backed chair, his arms and legs restrained with ropes, which he was struggling against with all his might as he shouted obscenities at his captors, a pair of beefy-armed bodyguards who stood in awkward silence nearby.
"The place was a shambles. John had torn some of Adler's framed gold records off the walls and smashed them to pieces. Bits of broken wood and shattered Plexiglass littered the floor."
Mintz recalled Lennon demanding to be freed before he "spat out an epithet so hurtful and offensive, I can't bring myself to repeat it".
While the incident fractured the pair's close relationship for sometime, they eventually reunited when Lennon returned to New York and subsequently got back together with Ono.
Lennon was fatally shot outside of the Dakota, where he lived with Ono, by a crazed fan in New York City on December 8, 1980.
