Insane Secrets 'Menace to Society' Iron Maiden Rocker Paul Di'Anno Took to Grave After Death Aged 66: From 'Knife Fight' With Girlfriend to Cocaine Possession, Firearms Offences, Muslim Obsession... and 666 Tattoo! Rocker Paul Di'Anno's secrets have been revealed following his recent death. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 21 2024, Updated 3:24 p.m. ET

Musician Paul Di'Anno, former lead vocalist of Iron Maiden, took a slew of secrets to the grave when he passed away on Monday at 66. Hidden truths include a "knife fight" he got into with his girlfriend, a satanic tattoo, and a firearms defense among others, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Di'Anno was previously arrested for spousal abuse, cocaine possession, and firearms offenses.

A statement posted on Di'Anno's official Facebook page — shared by his family and record label, Conquest Music — announced he passed away at his home in Salisbury, England. The news came after the heavy metal singer struggled with a weakened immune system following a sepsis infection nine years ago. Di'Anno had also been performing in a wheelchair since undergoing knee surgery two years ago.

Before his death, the musician relocated from New York to live with his new American girlfriend in L.A. — where a "knife fight" broke out between them in the early 1990s. When authorities were called to the apartment, Di'Anno was arrested for abuse, cocaine possession, and firearms offenses.

Following his court appearance, the rocker was sentenced to four months in an L.A. jail, where the judge labeled him a "menace to society." He then returned to the UK after being deported. He later opened up about the situation, saying: "My biggest regrets are those domestic violence incidents in my past, I’m really ashamed of them." "But then jail was the thing that eventually made me start to sort my life out so there was some good in it."

Di'Anno had a confusing relationship with religion, once claiming he had converted to Islam in the 1990s in the Qur'an. He later backpedaled the remark, saying, "I think religion kills everybody. I don't believe in it. ... No, my father was a Muslim, I must admit. But I don't give a f---."

In his autobiography, Di'Anno also claimed to be Catholic, Jewish, and Aboriginal. The rocker clarified in later interviews that while he was never actually Muslim, he tried to become a better person by applying some Muslim philosophies to his life.