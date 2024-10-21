Joe Exotic Reveals He Shared a Cellblock With 'Chained' Unabomber Before His Death: 'He Was a Polite Old Man… You'd Never Guess Who He Was'
Tiger King star Joe Exotic revealed exclusive details about his life behind bars and relationships with fellow inmates – including one that fans would never expect he'd have a bond with.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Netflix star once shared a cellblock with the famous "Unabomber" before his shocking death in 2023.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Joe revealed that his cell was once next to Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," before he "killed himself" and explained what the famous terrorist was like behind bars.
Joe said: "He was extremely old, very sick, we were fighting cancer together. It was a shame to see them move him around from his cell to get treatment because they put boards between his legs and chained him up, they had six guards escort him. It was pretty crazy. It's amazing what we do to people in prison."
"He was right next to me. He was a polite old man. You'd never guess who he was by talking to him."
Joe further explained that crimes aren't discussed in prison because you "don't know who is undercover."
Kaczynski was diagnosed with rectal cancer in March 2021.
He “was noted to be depressed and sent for psychiatric evaluation” just one month before killing himself back in June 2023.
According to reports: “At around midnight on June 10, 2023, he was found to have hung himself from a handicap rail in his room with shoelaces. He was initially pulseless, and resuscitation was initiated.”
Kaczynski was known as an American mathematician and famous domestic terrorist.
The famous terrorist would target universities, an American Airlines flight, and others from 1978 to 1995.
The name “Unabomber” came from an FBI code name based on his targets.
Besides Kaczynski, Joe revealed that he's "good" with other inmates too.
He said: "I get along with everybody. Some of the guards hate me because I'm famous. So they resent me, but as far as being safe, I'm safe. I get along with everybody."
In a previous exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Joe revealed details about his ongoing cancer battles.
In 2021, Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer and revealed that he was informed it was "in remission."
The Netflix star then received devastating news about a possible lung cancer diagnosis.
As Joe awaits his biopsy, he claimed his cancer diagnosis has been "advanced" due to "stress" from being in solitary confinement.
After being asked if he feels as if "he's dying", Joe said: "You wouldn't believe how many people die in here before they get care."
If the biopsy confirms he has cancer, Joe said that he will decline treatment.
The Tiger King star is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot of rival zookeeper Carole Baskin.
In March 2020, Netflix audiences were introduced to Joe on the hit docu-series Tiger King during the Covid-19 pandemic.
