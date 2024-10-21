Joe Exotic Reveals He Shared a Cellblock With 'Chained' Unabomber Before His Death: 'He Was a Polite Old Man… You'd Never Guess Who He Was'

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Joe revealed that his cell was once next to Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," before he "killed himself" and explained what the famous terrorist was like behind bars.

Joe said: "He was extremely old, very sick, we were fighting cancer together. It was a shame to see them move him around from his cell to get treatment because they put boards between his legs and chained him up, they had six guards escort him. It was pretty crazy. It's amazing what we do to people in prison."

"He was right next to me. He was a polite old man. You'd never guess who he was by talking to him."

Joe further explained that crimes aren't discussed in prison because you "don't know who is undercover."