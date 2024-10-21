Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
CNN Host Jake Tapper Plunged Into Awkward Argument With Top Republican Over Donald Trump's Latest Oddball Rant — A 12-Minute Tribute to Arnold Palmer's Manhood

Split photo of Jake Tapper, Donald Trump, and Arnold Palmer
Source: MEGA

The CNN journalist got into an awkward argument over Trump's odd rant over Arnold Palmer.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

CNN's Jake Tapper faced a heated confrontation following Donald Trump’s outrageous 12-minute tale about spotting Arnold Palmer in the showers.

The anchor ping-ponged with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson after the bizarre comments about Palmer's "stature" were made at Trump's campaign rally on Saturday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

demented psychopath donald trump blasted rant women poorer depressed
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on a 12-minute rant about Arnold Palmer's 'manhood' during his recent rally in Pennsylvania weeks before the election.

The former president used a 12-minute chunk of the rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania — the birthplace of the professional golfer — to rant about having once seen Palmer's "impressive goods."

Trump said: "This is a guy that was all man. He took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, 'Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.' I had to say it.'"

arnold
Source: MEGA

Trump said he caught a glimpse of the professional golfer in the showers, which led CNN anchor Jake Tapper to ask questions on the relevance of the story.

He added: "I had to tell you the shower part because it’s true."

Palmer became one of the sport's all-time greats since launching his pro career in 1955, racking up a staggering number of wins on both the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions.

After the rally, Tapper asked the top Republican why Trump devoted so much time discussing Palmer in such an odd way.

The journalist asked: "Is this really the closing message you want voters to hear from Donald Trump stories about Arnold Palmer’s penis?"

jake t
Source: MEGA

Tapper got into a fiery argument with top Republican Mike Johnson following Trump's odd rant about Palmer.

While Johnson attempted to dodge the question and talk about Kamala Harris instead, Tapper refused to drop the issue.

Tapper continued: "I’m sure that you think that a policy debate would be better than a personality debate, but if President Biden had gone on stage and spoke about the size of a pro golfer's penis, I think you would be on this show right now saying you were shocked and appalled and you would suggest it was evidence of his cognitive decline."

He then asked: "Why is he talking about Arnold Palmer's penis in front of Pennsylvania voters?"

Johnson fired back: "Jake, you seem to like that line a lot."

Tapper said he didn't "like" talking about Trump; however, he felt he had to because "Trump was out there saying it."

Johnson eventually gave in, saying: "I get it. There are lines in a rally. When President Trump is at a rally, sometimes he'll speak for two straight hours."

dementia std trump deserted rally goers speeches early kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Some of Trump's supporters have reportedly been leaving his recent rallies early.

The 52-year-old quickly switched topics to attack Biden and current Vice President Kamala Harris once more and gave his two cents on why he believes Trump will win this year's election.

He continued: "He says things that are off the cuff. But I'm telling you, I’ve been in those events. I've been in those arenas, and people have a great time at those arenas."

The 2024 U.S. presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 7.

Both Trump and Democratic candidate Harris have been busy campaigning over the past few months, with Harris even raising $1billion in less than 80 days.

kamala harris recruits herpes infected diddy pal usher to boost campaign
Source: MEGA

Harris has invited numerous notable names while on her campaign trail.

As for Trump, RadarOnline.com revealed last week that some of his devoted followers have been awkwardly leaving his rallies early.

During his recent gathering in Marietta, Georgia, about a dozen people dipped about seven minutes into one of his signature rants — where he listed grievances about inflation, schools, the quality of cars, cities, and immigration.

Others started trickling out in the minutes after, with roughly 500 of the starting 2,700 people leaving before the end.

