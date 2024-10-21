Liam Payne's Haunting Final Words About Son Bear, 7, Emerge As Fans Reel Over His Horrific Drug-Fueled Death at 31: 'He's a Big Boy and Looks Like a Mini-Me'
Liam Payne's devastating final words about his son 7-year-old Bear have emerged following the singer's unexpected death at 31.
The former One Direction star joked there didn't need to be "another him in this world" just weeks before he was pronounced dead on the scene after jumping from his hotel balcony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bear was Payne's only child, welcoming his son with his ex — former Britain's Got Talent judge Cheryl Cole — in March 2017.
At the end of August, Payne gave a rare update on Bear while commemorating his 31st birthday on Instagram.
The late singer told followers: "I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about."
"Bless him. He's getting so big now. He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world."
On October 16 — less than two months later — Payne died after suffering severe injuries from his fatal plunge at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The singer was reported to have been "acting erratic" in the hours before this death under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Payne left behind a massive, $70million fortune — thanks to his time with One Direction.
In a 2022 interview, the troubled star revealed his money and success would be passed down to his young son.
He said: "My life now is his, my money is his. I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]."
With his immense wealth now going to his 7-year-old son, new reports have highlighted the star's "selfless" charitable acts.
Payne allegedly spent roughly $13,000 in one night supporting various GoFundMe campaigns.
A friend of Payne's shared: "Liam had all this money and, yes, he had fancy things in life, but he also had a burning desire to use his money to do good."
"Even in the weeks leading up to his death — and when he was battling his own demons — he was helping others. He was really passionate about being a good person, especially when it came to children."
Payne was previously reported to have spent $1,000 on a young girl's medical bills following a school shooting.
At the time, the singer said: "As a father, it hits me differently."
"I can’t not look at a sick child and not see Bear."
Payne and Cole linked up years after they met during his audition for the British talent show at the age of 14.
After two years together, the pair ended up calling it quits in 2018.
The singer went on to date and get engaged to Maya Henry, who claimed Payne had been repeatedly trying to contact her in the weeks leading up to his death — even sending him a cease-and-desist letter.
Payne was most recently in an on-and-off relationship with model Kate Cassidy.
While Cassidy had spent time in South America with the singer, she left the hotel just a few days before his death — documenting her travels home and admitting she was "over" the trip.
Shortly before, she told fans how "grateful" she was for their "simple" relationship.
