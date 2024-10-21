Home > Celebrity > Liam Payne Liam Payne's Haunting Final Words About Son Bear, 7, Emerge As Fans Reel Over His Horrific Drug-Fueled Death at 31: 'He's a Big Boy and Looks Like a Mini-Me' Source: MEGA;@LIAMPAYNE/INSTAGRAM Liam Payne shared haunting words about his young son just weeks before the singer died in Argentina. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 21 2024, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's devastating final words about his son 7-year-old Bear have emerged following the singer's unexpected death at 31. The former One Direction star joked there didn't need to be "another him in this world" just weeks before he was pronounced dead on the scene after jumping from his hotel balcony, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Liam Payne hauntingly joked the world 'didn't need another him' while speaking about his 'mini-me' son in August.

Bear was Payne's only child, welcoming his son with his ex — former Britain's Got Talent judge Cheryl Cole — in March 2017. At the end of August, Payne gave a rare update on Bear while commemorating his 31st birthday on Instagram.

Source: MEGA The late singer shares his only child, son Bear, 7, with his ex Cheryl Cole.

The late singer told followers: "I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about." "Bless him. He's getting so big now. He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world."

Source: @LIAMPAYNE/INSTAGRAM Liam gushed that Bear is 'a big boy and he looks like a mini me.'

On October 16 — less than two months later — Payne died after suffering severe injuries from his fatal plunge at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer was reported to have been "acting erratic" in the hours before this death under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Payne left behind a massive, $70million fortune — thanks to his time with One Direction. In a 2022 interview, the troubled star revealed his money and success would be passed down to his young son.

Source: MEGA Payne previously said he would leave his $70million fortune and many businesses to his son.

He said: "My life now is his, my money is his. I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or [he can sell them]." With his immense wealth now going to his 7-year-old son, new reports have highlighted the star's "selfless" charitable acts. Payne allegedly spent roughly $13,000 in one night supporting various GoFundMe campaigns.

A friend of Payne's shared: "Liam had all this money and, yes, he had fancy things in life, but he also had a burning desire to use his money to do good." "Even in the weeks leading up to his death — and when he was battling his own demons — he was helping others. He was really passionate about being a good person, especially when it came to children."

Payne was previously reported to have spent $1,000 on a young girl's medical bills following a school shooting. At the time, the singer said: "As a father, it hits me differently." "I can’t not look at a sick child and not see Bear."

Source: MEGA After his relationship with Cole, Payne went on to date model Maya Henry and later Kate Cassidy.

Payne and Cole linked up years after they met during his audition for the British talent show at the age of 14. After two years together, the pair ended up calling it quits in 2018.

The singer went on to date and get engaged to Maya Henry, who claimed Payne had been repeatedly trying to contact her in the weeks leading up to his death — even sending him a cease-and-desist letter. Payne was most recently in an on-and-off relationship with model Kate Cassidy.