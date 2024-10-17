Liam Payne Plunged to Death From Balcony of Hotel 'Covered in White Powder' After Admitting he Was 'Bloated Out' With a 'Pills and Booze Face'
Liam Payne's final moments before his death have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pained singer fall to his death "covered in white powder", as he landed on the courtyard of a hotel.
RadarOnline.com shared the One Direction star took drugs in front of a cleaner at the CasaSur Hotel before jumping from his balcony, according to a voicenote allegedly sent from a hotel housekeeping staffer which has surfaced online.
We revealed a leaked WhatsApp memo, originally spoken in Spanish, claiming Payne fainted in the lobby of his hotel and had to be brought up to his room.
The message revealed Payne then began "acting kinda crazy" and he "jumped."
The cleaner, referred to as Catia, further mentioned she had serviced his room on Wednesday, and during that time, Payne was allegedly "doing drugs in front of her" and "apologizing for the mess."
Payne previously admitted turning to alcohol and drugs as he struggled to deal with boy band One Direction's launch into superstardom. He, along with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, met on X-Factor and joined forces, taking the music world by storm before their hiatus.
Payne also shared how a mystery respiratory illness left him floored off his feet in 2021, and then blamed a "pills and booze phase" for bloating his face to "ten times the size."
During an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast in June 2021, the hitmaker opened up to host Steven Bartlett, and revealed what made him want to quit drinking.
He recalled “There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out and I call it my pills-and-booze face,” he recalled, and added how his face had looked “10 times bigger” than it currently does.
The hitmaker has also admitted to hiding his issues with alcoholism “very well” while promoting his solo music career in 2017. Payne later decided to abstain from drinking any alcohol for a year, which effected his social life.
He admitted in an interview: "My social life completely plummeted."
While Payne called out his "bloated face," he was also in "agony" as a result of secret facial surgery before his tragic death, insiders claimed.
RadarOnline.com revealed Payne struggled following the procedure, sparking fears he developed a fresh dependency on drugs in a bid to numb the pain.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Liam went through extremely painful and dramatic buccal fat removal surgery before his death.
"This is not a simple procedure and has been used by people who want to have the 'Ken Doll' look of chiselled jaws, which is totally unrealistic.
"It takes months to recover from properly, and patients can easily become hooked in that time on the painkillers they are given to help them recover."
The insider added: "If Liam's death was down to a drug addiction sparked by pills he was taking to kill his pain after this surgery, it is an utter tragedy."
Experts believed Payne underwent the buccal fat removal procedure to achieve his sharp features, while others claimed he also had jawline filler, lip filler, chin filler, and regular maintenance Botox.
