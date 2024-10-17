Did Liam Payne's Shocking Facial Surgery Set Him on Road to Drugs Death? Sources Say Singer Was 'In Agony' Before 'Drug-Fueled Balcony Plunge' – As Buenos Aires Authorities Say He Jumped
Liam Payne was in "agony" as a result of secret facial surgery before his tragic death, insiders have claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former One Direction singer, who died on Wednesday after falling from his hotel balcony, struggled following the procedure, sparking fears he developed a fresh dependency on drugs in a bid to numb the pain.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Liam went through extremely painful and dramatic buccal fat removal surgery before his death.
"This is not a simple procedure and has been used by people who want to have the 'Ken Doll' look of chiselled jaws, which is totally unrealistic.
"It takes months to recover from properly, and patients can easily become hooked in that time on the painkillers they are given to help them recover.
"If Liam's death was down to a drug addiction sparked by pills he was taking to kill his pain after this surgery, it is an utter tragedy."
Rumors surrounding Payne’s cosmetic surgery dogged the singer during the latter years of his life.
Last March, he triggered speculation he'd gone under the knife after turning up to the premiere of his ex-One Direction band-mate Louis Tomlinson's movie sporting a noticeably chiselled face.
Experts believed he underwent the buccal fat removal procedure to achieve his sharp features, while others claimed he also had jawline filler, lip filler, chin filler, and regular maintenance Botox.
Payne was found dead on Wednesday, aged just 31, after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.
- LIAM PAYNE LATEST: Tragic One Direction Star’s Cause of Death Revealed as Family Pay Tribute to ‘Kind, Brave Soul’
- Liam Payne's Hotel Room Cleaner Raised Alert He 'Passed Out Before Being Taken Back to Suite' — When he 'Became Violent and Threw Himself Off Balcony'
- Horrific Videos Shared Online of Liam Payne 'Plunging to His Death in Broad Daylight' as Onlookers Howl in Horror Are Branded 'Fake' and 'Sick'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He had been in Argentina watching former One Direction band-mate Niall Horan in concert.
RadarOnline.com revealed chilling pictures from inside the singer's hotel room which had been leaked online, showing a smashed TV screen, screwed up burnt aluminium foil in a bathtub, plus white powder and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a wooden surface.
We also revealed Payne took drugs in front of a cleaner before jumping from his balcony, according to a voicenote allegedly sent from a hotel housekeeping staffer which has surfaced online.
We revealed a leaked WhatsApp memo, originally spoken in Spanish, claiming Payne fainted in the lobby of his hotel and had to be brought up to his room.
The message adds the One Direction star then began "acting kinda crazy" and he "jumped."
The cleaner, referred to as Catia, further mentioned she had serviced his room on Wednesday, and during that time, Payne was allegedly "doing drugs in front of her" and "apologizing for the mess."
The singer officially died from multiple injuries sustained in his fall that led to "internal and external haemorrhaging", preliminary autopsy results revealed on Thursday.
Two forensic pathologists, named locally as Santiago Maffia Bizzozero and Victor Roberto Cohen, reached the conclusions during a post-mortem in Buenos Aires.
Alberto Crescenti, a director of emergency medical response service SAME, had earlier revealed the injuries Payne sustained in the fall included a fractured skull.
According to the emergency medical team sent to the scene he had a "fracture in the base of his skull, extremely serious injuries," Mr Crescenti said.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.