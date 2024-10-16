Home > News > Liam Payne Liam Payne Dead at 31 After Fall From Balcony — Former One Director Member Was 'Acting Erratic' Before Incident Source: META Liam Payne was found dead after falling from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 16 2024, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has died at the age of 31. Payne was found dead after he fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Witnesses said the fall happened around 5pm local time, shortly after he was spotted "acting erratic" in the hotel lobby — smashing his laptop and getting carried back to his room. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the singer's body on a wooden deck at the hotel, surrounded by tables and chairs. Officials and first responders are at the scene, where a red tent has been placed over Payne's body.

Source: MEGA Liam Payne has died at the age of 31.

Payne had seemingly posted to Snapchat just an hour before the fall as a clip showed the music star chatting with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy while in Argentina. However, it does not appear the couple were at the hotel in the clip.

La Nacion reported police were recently called to the hotel because of "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol." The singer had been in Argentina recently for a Niall Horan concert earlier in the month, reuning with his fellow One Direction bandmates at the show.

Payne, along with Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson became megastars after joining forces in 2010 following their appearance on The X Factor. The band released numerous hits to plenty of fanfare before announcing they were taking a hiatus in 2015. Payne would go on to release his debut solo album in 2019.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed Payne had temporarily ditched his plan to create an exposé-style documentary about One Direction due to a series of health issues and a renewed focus on his music career.