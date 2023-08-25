Harry Styles 'Smitten' With Actress Taylor Russell: 'Dropped All Other Women' to Pursue Romance
Harry Styles is completely besotted with new flame Taylor Russell, and insiders claim he is no longer pursuing any other romantic options, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Sign of the Times crooner and Lost in Space actress have been the talk of the town ever since they were photographed leaving London's White Cube art gallery in June and spotted holding hands.
Russell and Styles have furthered speculation they are an item when she was seen watching his Vienna concert in the VIP section the next month, going on to fan the flames with their cozy display on August 9 during the press night for her new play The Effect at the National Theatre in London.
"Harry's totally zeroed in on Taylor. He met her a few months ago through mutual friends, and she's been all he can talk about," one source close to the former One Direction star dished, claiming he has put all eggs into her basket ever since they crossed paths.
The tipster added, "He's been pursuing her very hard and dropped all the other women he was talking to. He's very smitten."
The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is known for his past flings with some of Hollywood's most sought-after women including Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde, with whom he had a more serious relationship.
In July, he made headlines after showcasing a never-before-seen "Olivia" tattoo on his thigh while hanging out on a yacht with famous friends in Bolsena, Italy.
Styles and Wilde called it quits in November 2022 after nearly two years together, having been first linked in January 2021. "Harry's playing the field right now, and he's very upfront about it," RadarOnline.com exclusively discovered in June, around the time he got to know Russell.
Since then, it appears he had a change of heart.
- Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Spark Dating Rumors After They're Caught Having PDA Moment in London
- Harry Styles ‘Playing the Field Right Now,’ Pop Star’s Fling With Candice Swanepoel ‘Not Serious’ : Sources
- New Couple Alert: Harry Styles 'Grows Close' to Candice Swanepoel — His 7th Victoria's Secret Model Conquest
"Harry has a history of falling hard and fast, so usually his friends just roll their eyes when he tells them he's fallen in love," the insider shared.
"But Taylor really seems to be a perfect fit for him. There's a feeling this could actually go the distance — or at least turn out to be something long-term," added the source. "They're very simpatico." RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Styles for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Several fans have since jumped on the bandwagon and thrown their support behind the potential couple.
One social media user posted, "Y'all don't understand Taylor Russell and Harry Styles are the sexiest people alive and them as a couple or best friends would make the world stop spinning."
Another resounded, "Harry and Taylor Russell I have prayed for days like this."