Harry Styles ‘Playing the Field Right Now,’ Pop Star’s Fling With Candice Swanepoel ‘Not Serious’ : Sources

Jun. 9 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Harry Styles has been hooked up with model Candice Swanepoel but sources said he’s not looking to be tied down to one woman at the moment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An insider close to the situation revealed, “Harry’s playing the field right now, and he’s very upfront about it. The last thing he wants at the moment is another committed relationship.”

The insider said Harry has been enjoying his time with Candice but he’s looking to emulate Leonardo DiCaprio by notching as many models as he can.

The British singer-turned-actor, 29, broke up with actress Olivia Wilde, 39, after two years because sources said she was “getting too serious” about him.

In the months since the split, Harry was first seen making out with Olivia’s ex-BFF Emily Ratajkowski in the streets of Japan. A couple of weeks later, the ex-One Direction star’s romance with Candice was exposed.

“Harry managed to woo a number of Victoria’s Secret models over the years, so it’s not a stretch to imagine how he got Candice’s attention,” said a source. “He’s a handsome guy and charming too. He knows how to romance a gal, but if Candice is expecting something lasting, she’s in for a BIG disappointment.”

The former boy band front man has been looking to Leo as an inspiration, sources said. “Harry figures it Leo can get away with it all these years, he may as well try his luck,” said the insider. “The only difference is he’s not into younger hotties like Leo. For Harry, it’s older women that move his needle.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Olivia broke up in November 2022. "They're still very close friends," said a source close to the exes.

Another friend added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

A third source told People, "The public pressure on them has been difficult. They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."

Olivia had been with Jason Sudeikis for years until the romance fizzled out which open the door for her relationship with Harry.

Harry and Candice have yet to comment on their alleged romance.

