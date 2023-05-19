New Couple Alert: Harry Styles 'Grows Close' to Candice Swanepoel — His 7th Victoria's Secret Model Conquest
New couple alert! Pop star Harry Styles, 29, has been linked to Candice Swanepoel, 34, his seventh Victoria's Secret Angel sweetheart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since breaking up with ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Styles wasted no time in taking advantage of being single. The Watermelon Sugar singer was also seen locking lips with supermodel Emily Ratajakowski after a tour stop in Japan earlier this year.
After EmRat said she wasn't looking for a "serious relationship" with Styles, it appeared the British pop star took that as his cue to move on.
According to an insider, Styles clearly has a type based on rumors that he's "grown closer" with Swanepoel.
"Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him," the source said of the former One Direction member.
The insider added that Styles was in familiar territory with Swanepoel, given his "history with Victoria’s Secret models" that included being "linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows."
While Styles was no-doubt a catch, the insider was quick to defend Swanepoel as not just another model.
"Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her," the source said of Style's rumored new relationship.
The 29-year-old's history with Swanepoel dated back to 2017, when he performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
At the same time of Style's Shanghai performance, it was rumored that his hit song Kiwi was about his romance with VS Angel Georgia Fowler.
The same year that Styles was linked to Fowler, he was rumored to have had a fling with Sara Sampaio, who was also a Victoria's Secret model.
Prior to his dalliances with Fowler and Sampaio, Styles enjoyed the company fellow Brit Cara Delevingne in 2013, before he dated her close friend Kendall Jenner the following year.
Jenner and Styles called it quits after a brief three-months of dating in 2014.