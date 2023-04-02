Harry Styles Caught On Video With 'Former Flame' Only Hours After Make Out Session With Emily Ratajkowski

The 29-year-old singer was seen walking down a rainy street with 32-year-old American-Japanese supermodel Kiko Mizuhara on March 26.

Harry Styles was spotted out in Tokyo, Japan with an alleged "former flame" just hours after he had a passionate kiss with Emily Ratajkowski , RadarOnline.com has learned.

The two were seen chatting before stopping to look around and take in the sights.

Styles was spotted wearing, what appeared to be, angel wings on his back over his black coat and white button up. Mizuhara rocked a pink bob cut wig while wearing a fur coat over a black dress and holding a see-through umbrella.

The two reportedly attended an invitation-only rave to celebrate the launch of Mizuhara's collab with Marc Jacobs.

One source close to the model told The Sun, "Harry and Kiko go back a long way and he can totally be himself around her."

"She also understands that he is recognized everywhere he goes, so it was a chance for the pair of them to catch up away from the prying eyes of fans," the source continued. "Harry loves Tokyo, and it is a really special place for the two of them."