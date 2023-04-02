Harry Styles Caught On Video With 'Former Flame' Only Hours After Make Out Session With Emily Ratajkowski
Harry Styles was spotted out in Tokyo, Japan with an alleged "former flame" just hours after he had a passionate kiss with Emily Ratajkowski, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 29-year-old singer was seen walking down a rainy street with 32-year-old American-Japanese supermodel Kiko Mizuhara on March 26.
They were caught on video through a live streamed security camera.
Styles was spotted wearing, what appeared to be, angel wings on his back over his black coat and white button up. Mizuhara rocked a pink bob cut wig while wearing a fur coat over a black dress and holding a see-through umbrella.
The two were seen chatting before stopping to look around and take in the sights.
The two reportedly attended an invitation-only rave to celebrate the launch of Mizuhara's collab with Marc Jacobs.
One source close to the model told The Sun, "Harry and Kiko go back a long way and he can totally be himself around her."
"She also understands that he is recognized everywhere he goes, so it was a chance for the pair of them to catch up away from the prying eyes of fans," the source continued. "Harry loves Tokyo, and it is a really special place for the two of them."
The outing was only a few hours after the Grammy Award winning artist was caught making out with Ratajkowski.
The Music For a Sushi Restaurant singer was outside of a club in Tokyo with the Gone Girl actress dancing in the street with one another leading up to the two leaning up against a van to lock lips.
Styles broke up with his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde back in November, right around the release of Don't Worry Daring, a film the two collaborated on.
The singer's been back on the dating scene since February when he was seen out with a mystery woman.
A source told the Mirror, "Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia."
