Olivia Wilde Not Impressed By Pal Emily Ratajkowski's Apology Over Harry Styles PDA, Sources Claim

Too little, too late? Olivia Wilde is not rushing to forgive pal Emily Ratajkowski's apology after the model was spotted kissing her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Rumors of a friendship rivalry swirled because the two ladies were spotted hanging out together and dancing side-by-side at one of Styles' concerts last year prior to Ratajkowski's PDA with the Watermelon Sugar crooner just a few weeks ago.