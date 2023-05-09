Olivia Wilde Not Impressed By Pal Emily Ratajkowski's Apology Over Harry Styles PDA, Sources Claim
Too little, too late? Olivia Wilde is not rushing to forgive pal Emily Ratajkowski's apology after the model was spotted kissing her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Rumors of a friendship rivalry swirled because the two ladies were spotted hanging out together and dancing side-by-side at one of Styles' concerts last year prior to Ratajkowski's PDA with the Watermelon Sugar crooner just a few weeks ago.
"The apology doesn't seem all that genuine," an insider close to Wilde claimed. "More that she's sorry to have been caught than anything else."
Ratajkowski shut down claims there was some sort of confrontation with Wilde after her PDA with Styles in Tokyo this March, telling Spanish Vogue that she has been working to navigate her dating life in the public eye.
"I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship," she continued, referring to her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard and explaining how who she is romantically involved with is only a "tiny slice" of her life.
Ratajkowski said she felt bad for Wilde as she has also been dragged into drama online.
Months ago, the Blurred Lines video star also defended the actress in a social media post.
"In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they're monsters or witches … There's a nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it's really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it," Ratajkowski previously told Elle UK. "I feel very protective."
Wilde, who is currently duking it out with ex Jason Sudeikis for custody of their two kids, split from the ex One Direction hitmaker in November after nearly two years together.
Meanwhile, another insider said Wilde has no ill will toward Ratajkowski.
"Olivia has not thought about or engaged in this since it happened and the only people still talking about it is the press," the source told RadarOnline.com exclusively. "Let it go."