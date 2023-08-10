Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Spark Dating Rumors After They're Caught Having PDA Moment in London
Pop star Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell sparked dating rumors after they were spotted cozying up together in London, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Styles and Russell, both 29, looked captivated by one another — and didn't seem to mind anyone noticing their heavy PDA moment on Wednesday night.
The Watermelon Sugar singer was front and center to support his latest rumored girlfriend at a premiere event in England. Russell and Styles attended the debut of her new play, The Effect, at London's National Theatre.
While Styles may have been fresh-off an international tour, he kept a low profile and let Russell soak up the spotlight.
Before being seen together at the play, the pair was spotted exploring the city together earlier that same day. They continued to keep within close proximity of each other later that evening, too.
While they weren't seen kissing, there was no denying the chemistry between Styles and the Netflix actress.
At one point during the event, it looked like Styles introduced Russell to one of his good pals, British comedian James Corden, a welcomed sign for most budding relationships.
As the evening ended, Styles continued to be a gentleman — even as he was seen leaving the event. While it first appeared that the Adore You singer left solo, a closer look revealed the former boy band star was carrying Russell's belongings as he fetched his car.
Styles climbed into the backseat, and the vehicle briefly pulled away from the theater before it made a beeline for the venue's stage exit. There, Russell emerged and joined Styles in the backseat.
Wednesday's sighting of Russell and Styles wasn't the first time their relationship raised eyebrows. Last month, Russell was spotted in Vienna for one of Style's remaining Love on Tour concert dates.
Styles appeared to pull out all the stops for Russell, too. The Canadian actress was seen in what looked like a VIP area reserved for crew members and extra special guests. The duo also allegedly indulged in sightseeing around the romantic Austrian city when Styles wasn't busy serenading thousands of fans.