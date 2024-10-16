Brooke Shields Launches Shingles Campaign After Near-Death Health Scares: 'Women Aren't Taught to Put Their Health First'

She's been famous since the age of 12, but Brooke Shields said she's rarely felt happier or in more control of her life than right now.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress has joined a new campaign to urge women over 50 to "tell their stories and embrace their power" by taking care of their health after she suffered near-death medical scares.

Shields, 59, admitted as a woman it's all to easy to get caught in the trap of putting everyone's needs before your own.