Brooke Shields Was 'In Anguish' While Helping Late Mother Battle Booze Problem, Endured Sleepless Nights & Feared The Worst

RadarOnline.com has discovered that behind the glitz and glamor of her life, was a private battle that pushed Brooke to a breaking point.

Shields originally worked as a child model before starring in Pretty Baby at 12. She famously landed Calvin Klein jeans ads and leading roles in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, thrusting her into the spotlight as she dealt with turmoil in her family.

"I don't want to have another night where I can't sleep. I'm not going to do it anymore. I just can't," the Suddenly Susan star shared as Teri's alcohol consumption became problematic and a cause for concern. "Every time the phone rings at a certain hour, I'm convinced it's the police telling me my mother is on the side of the road."