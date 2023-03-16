Brooke Shields Was 'In Anguish' While Helping Late Mother Battle Booze Problem, Endured Sleepless Nights & Feared The Worst
Brooke Shields was "in anguish" while trying to help her late mother, Teri Shields, overcome her boozing habit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actress' childhood, rise to fame, and complex relationship with her mom and manager is detailed in an upcoming documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which is set to release on Hulu in April.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that behind the glitz and glamor of her life, was a private battle that pushed Brooke to a breaking point.
Shields originally worked as a child model before starring in Pretty Baby at 12. She famously landed Calvin Klein jeans ads and leading roles in The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love, thrusting her into the spotlight as she dealt with turmoil in her family.
"I don't want to have another night where I can't sleep. I'm not going to do it anymore. I just can't," the Suddenly Susan star shared as Teri's alcohol consumption became problematic and a cause for concern. "Every time the phone rings at a certain hour, I'm convinced it's the police telling me my mother is on the side of the road."
In the late 1990s, Brooke confided to 20/20's Diane Sawyer that her mom's boozing habit was still ongoing despite her efforts, revealing that her co-star and troubled friend David Strickland tried to help Teri stay on track before hanging himself in a Las Vegas hotel room.
Teri addressed Brooke's remarks and didn't think it was necessary to go public.
"However, that's Brooke's opinion and I respect it," said Teri. "I'm an alcoholic, but I'm a recovering one," she added, crediting a 12-step program for her strides.
Sources said Teri got treatment at Bergen Regional Medical Center.
"Alcoholism is a disease and Brooke understands that," said Teri. "It's been a battle for me, but I think I'm finally about to handle it, thanks to 12-step."
"I go once, sometimes twice a day, to the program at Sacred Heart Church just a few blocks from my home. It's comforting to know that there are other people in the same boat. This is a very happy time in my life. Things are good now."
A friend also said it did help when "Teri finally acknowledged" her problem and "sought treatment," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
As we previously reported, Teri died in 2012. She was 79 and had suffered from dementia, a spokesperson for Brooke told The New York Times.
"My mother was an enormous part of my life and of who I am today," Brooke said. "I loved her, laughed with her, and respected her. And although she had her share of struggles, she was my mom."