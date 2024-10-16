Justin Timberlake 'Secretly Begging NSYNC Boys For Reunion' As His Career — and Marriage — Hit Skids After DWI Arrest Scandal
Justin Timberlake isn't ready to say bye bye bye to his career just yet and is desperately looking for ways to revamp his stardom.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former boy band member is begging to reunite with NSYNC as his career — as well as his marriage to Jessica Biel — is on the rocks following his DWI arrest.
Those close to the 43-year-old hope that a reunion of one of the most popular boy bands will set aside other problems the singer is facing.
According to insiders: "Now is the time to give the people what they want and remind everyone why they fell in love with Justin in the first place.
"Fans are eager for a blast from the past. Justin's team is hoping nostalgia will distract from his recent troubles and shine a light on his talent as an entertainer."
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "Justin's life has been steadily unraveling since the embarrassing arrest.
"His wife is really clean-living and after he was caught holding hands on a night out with another woman, things were already strained.
"This arrest and the fact he was with a female friend the night it happened has really brought things to a head.
"There's no other way to say it that his marriage is now in crisis."
The Trolls star was in Sag Harbor back in June when he was busted for drunk driving after leaving The American Hotel where he claimed he consumed a martini.
Timberlake pleaded not guilty at first, then pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI), a lesser traffic violation.
The DWI charge against him was dropped.
The plea deal included a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and 25 hours of community service at the nonprofit of his choosing.
Timberlake was also required to make a public safety announcement, which he did following his appearance in court.
Following the embarrassing bust, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Justin is terrified his career may be finished. He's convinced his only hope to bounce all the way back is another tour with the boys."
Adding: "Every NSYNC album was a No.1 hit, and their tours sold out arenas across the globe," the source noted, claiming that he would be jumping at the opportunity. "Justin knows the audience is still out there, so he's begging the guys to do this favor for him."
Even though it's "a hard sell" for the other guys, "they also know the kind of money a tour could generate, so they're seriously considering it."
Last year, the entire boy band — JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass — reunited to record a new song for the film Trolls Band Together.
