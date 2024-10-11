Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Biel 'Living Separate Lives' and 'Struggling to Save Marriage' in Wake of His DWI Scandal

A source said the pair and their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 4, were spotted at a pumpkin patch on Long Island, New York, but it "wasn't as happy as you'd expect".

They claimed: "Justin was lagging behind them and looked miserable."

The Cry Me a River singer was in town to accept a deal to plead guilty to driving while impaired in Sag Harbor in June, for which he paid a $500 fine and will have to perform 25 to 40 hours of community service.