Home > Celebrity > Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Biel 'Living Separate Lives' and 'Struggling to Save Marriage' in Wake of His DWI Scandal

Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's is allegedly in 'trouble'.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are allegedly struggling to save their marriage after his embarrassing DWI arrest.

After two months of performing abroad, Timberlake finally reunited with his family but isn't staying for long after announcing a new string of shows for his world tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

justin timberlake jessica biel living separate lives struggling dui
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake was spotted with his family in New York.

A source said the pair and their sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 4, were spotted at a pumpkin patch on Long Island, New York, but it "wasn't as happy as you'd expect".

They claimed: "Justin was lagging behind them and looked miserable."

The Cry Me a River singer was in town to accept a deal to plead guilty to driving while impaired in Sag Harbor in June, for which he paid a $500 fine and will have to perform 25 to 40 hours of community service.

justin timberlake jessica biel living separate lives struggling dui
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake had an embarrassing DWI in Sag Harbor.

Insiders claimed: "The arrest really put a strain on his marriage."

They added how it was "very telling" that Timberlake announced a new string of dates for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Europe for 2025.

The source explained: "He'll be on the road for another ten months! They've been living separate lives and there's no end in sight."

justin timberlake jessica biel living separate lives struggling dui
Source: MEGA

Biel is holding down the fort while she works on other projects.

Biel has been holding down the fort while he's on tour.

The sources claim she's been with the kids while she's working on multiple other projects, such as her new TV series, The Better Sister.

They said: "It's a lot, and her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, and then having to deal with his humiliating arrest on top of everything else. They feel like Justin has been weighing her down for years, honestly."

So far, Biel has stood by Timberlake's side, but the insider revealed how the pop star has a long history of getting himself into "embarrassing situations".

The 43-year-old singer has been accused of cheating on multiple occasions — which he has denied — and admitted to "getting plastered" and doing "my share of drugs" in the past.

justin timberlake jessica biel living separate lives struggling dui
Source: MEGA

Biel is doing what she can to keep her family together.

Sources claimed: "Behind the scenes, Jessica's friends have talked to her about his behavior — they hate that so much of her life is about keeping Justin on track when he's drinking and partying with friends. But she's argued that they just don't understand the Hollywood lifestyle. She likes to keep the family private and moved them all to Montana a few years back, which helped remove Justin from temptations.

"They've tried everything to reconnect and fighting to stay together for the sake of their family, but now that he's traveling the world on tour, it's going to get even harder. Friends are wondering if there are just too many issues to move past."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

