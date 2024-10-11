Monty Python Icon Eric Idle's Sad Last Days: 'Life of Brian' Comic, 81, Admits He 'Shouldn’t be Alive' After Cancer Fight — As He Battles to Look on the Bright Side
Monty Python legend Eric Idle issued a grim statement about his final days.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British comedian admitted he "shouldn't be alive" after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but is choosing to be optimistic about the time he has left.
The Life of Brian star, 81, underwent surgery after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.
The surgery was successful thanks to doctors catching the aggressive cancer early.
Now, Idle said he's determined to enjoy "every moment" he has left after having a close call with death.
During an interview with The Times, he was asked if his diagnosis changed his outlook on life.
Idle candidly replied: "Oh, I shouldn’t be alive.
"I’m a lucky b------ and I enjoy every moment."
He further revealed he initially thought his physician was playing a prank on him when he told him his diagnosis.
The comedian explained: "I had been working on a project called 'Death: The Musical' and I asked my doctor which type of cancer I could use to finish off one of my characters. He said, 'Pancreatic cancer, it can finish people off in three weeks.'"
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Ten years later, Idle went in for routine blood testing with the same doctor, who noticed abnormalities in his results.
Idle recalled being told the news: "He said, 'Pancreatic cancer' and I burst out laughing because I thought he must be joking."
The diagnosis hit close to home for Idle, who was with his close friend, Beatles star George Harrison, when he died of cancer in November 2001.
While reflecting on being at Harrison's side when he passed, Idle said: "I was with George when he died and it was beautiful.
"He wasn't frightened or angry, he was very calm about the process.
"It was a lovely death to go through and we should talk about these things more because it’s there for all of us."
The comedian noted he still cherished advice Harrison gave him over their years of friendship, adding: "George was a beautiful human being and taught me so much about handling one's ego."
He recalled one instance Harrison's words struck him to the core: "I was moaning about the others one evening in Tunisia and George said to me, 'What do you think it's like for me trying to get a look-in with Lennon and McCartney?'
"George Harrison was a man of immense grace and he taught me how to get through many challenges — life, death, divorce.
"When I was going through mine, George cheered me by telling me I was going to die. He said, 'You can have all the money and fame in the world but you’re still going to die.'
Idle added: "That's the great leveler. That quells the ego."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.