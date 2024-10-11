Monty Python Icon Eric Idle's Sad Last Days: 'Life of Brian' Comic, 81, Admits He 'Shouldn’t be Alive' After Cancer Fight — As He Battles to Look on the Bright Side

While reflecting on being at Harrison's side when he passed, Idle said: "I was with George when he died and it was beautiful.

"He wasn't frightened or angry, he was very calm about the process.

"It was a lovely death to go through and we should talk about these things more because it’s there for all of us."

The comedian noted he still cherished advice Harrison gave him over their years of friendship, adding: "George was a beautiful human being and taught me so much about handling one's ego."