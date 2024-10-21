Los Angeles District Attorney 'Exploring Every Avenue Available' Over Menendez Brothers Claims Years of Abuse Sparked Their Massacre of Parents
Erik and Lyle Menendez's claims of abuse are getting a closer look as the brothers have once again found themselves under the spotlight 28 years after they were sent to prison.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Los Angeles District Attorney is "exploring every avenue available" when it comes to the abuse claims following an emotional press conference held by the Menendez family.
The press conference, held on October 16th, included many family members including the jailed brothers' 92-year-old aunt, Joan VaderMolen, who begged for their released.
VanderMolen said that "Lyle and Erik were failed by the very people who should have protected them — their parents, the system, and society at large."
She added that after details of of their alleged abuse came to light, it was clear the boys were simply trying to survive their father's cruelty and needed to defend themselves.
The brothers' lawyers previously filed new evidence that granted them a new court hearing. The evidence is a letter that allegedly proves that the younger Menendez brother, Erik, was sexually abused by his father, Jose Menendez, which led to to the siblings murdering him as well as their mother, Kitty, out of fear.
Following the press conference, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office released a statement.
They shared: "In response to today’s news conference by the Menendez brothers’ defense and family members, we want to take a moment to express our empathy for all the victims involved in these tragic incidents. We have heard the heartfelt pleas from the Menendez family regarding a review of this case."
The District Attorney's made it clear they couldn't "formally comment" on the situation, however, they wanted to reassure family and others that they were "exploring every avenue available."
"Our legal team has met with the Menendez brothers' family to listen to their concerns and perspectives."
They added: "Prosecutors are still seeking full documentation of the defense’s claims. The office is working as quickly as justice permits."
The office also acknowledged there was a societal bias that dismissed assault claims by men when the trial was held in the 1990s, and added: "Today, our office acknowledges that sexual violence is a pervasive issue affecting countless individuals—of all gender identities—and we are committed to supporting all victims as they navigate the profound impacts of such trauma."
They concluded: "We understand the complexity of these situations and the multitude of emotions that come into play for victims and their families."
The District Attorney is expected to provide updates on the case when new information is made available. The brothers' next court hearing is on November 26.
The brothers, who were just 18 and 21 years old at the time, killed their parents by shooting them 14 times with 12-gauge shotguns in their home in August 1989.
The siblings admitted to the killings, but claimed they acted in self-defense after being sexually abused by their father.
While the first court case ended in a mistrial, they were convicted following a retrial and sentenced to life in prison without parole
The Menendez Brothers' case has reeled in more attention due in part to Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, Monsters.
Murphy is set to make more episodes if any major updates occur in the case.
