Cheryl's Lonely Life: How Singer Has Been Single for Six Years Since Her Split From Tragic Liam Payne — as Fears Grow Over Her Mental Health

Source: MEGA

Cheryl has been single ever since her 2018 split from Liam Payne.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Cheryl has been single for six years following her split from tragic Liam Payne.

The former US X Factor judge, who has a seven-year-old son called Bear with the late One Direction star, has opted to live a quiet life after their 2018 break-up, content with bringing up her only child alone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

cheryls lonely life how singer has been single for four years since her split from tragic liam payne as fears grow over her mental health
Source: MEGA

Cheryl claimed late singer Liam Payne was the only partner who has never cheated on her.

But now pals fear how the twice-married Girls Aloud star, 41, will continue to live a recluse existence following Payne's death last week, as she's been holed up in her mansion "uncontrollably weeping" over her ex's shock passing aged just 31.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Cheryl has been out of the limelight for years quietly bringing up her son Bear, but this news has sent her even more introverted.

cheryls lonely life how singer has been single for four years since her split from tragic liam payne as fears grow over her mental health

Cheryl was married twice previously before dating Payne, the father of her young son Bear.

"She's not replying to loved ones' and family's text messages and just cannot stop weeping."

The insider added: "She has no idea how she is going to break this new to Bear or explain it."

The former boyband star was found dead last week after he fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

RadarOnline.com shared exclusive details of the emergency call made on Wednesday, where the hotel's owner alerted police about a guest exhibiting dangerous behavior fueled by drugs and alcohol.

liam payne cheryl cole mega
Source: MEGA

Cheryl and Payne split after two years of dating.

Months before Payne's death, Cheryl reportedly feared the worst for her ex, and was "really worried" about him.

This came after the singer had to cancel his tour and take a break from performing after he was rushed to hospital with a serious kidney infection.

A source close to Cheryl told the Mirror at the time: "Cheryl is really worried about Liam. As soon as she heard he was in hospital, she feared the worst."

The insider added: "She's really protective of him and is worried no one is actually looking out for him."

cheryls lonely life how singer has been single for four years since her split from tragic liam payne as fears grow over her mental health
Source: MEGA

Cheryl says she would happily stay single forever.

Speaking in 2018, Cheryl admitted Payne was her only partner who had never cheated on her and she was so haunted by infidelities, the TV judge said she would happily be single forever.

She told The Sunday Times Style Magazine: "I do seriously think I might be, I do.

"I would never ever say never, obviously, but I have zero - I tell you, zero - desire to start up a new relationship."

Cheryl also said she didn't need a man to extend her family, preferring the idea of using a sperm donor.

In 2020, the singer said she felt she was running out of time to find a partner and planned to have "more than one" child with fertility treatment.

She told The Times Magazine: "If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right.

"You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game."

However, speaking last year, Cheryl hinted she has now settled for having just the one child.

Speaking to MailOnline, she admitted: "I was so hell bent on having another before because Bear was at that perfect age.

"I think if you have that couple year age gap, you can still do things with them together where they're both engaged and both interested.

"Now that the pandemic happened in the meantime, and there's such an age gap, and I'm a bit older. I'm not so sure, honestly."

