Eva Mendes' Internet Terror: Reclusive Actress Reveals She Refuses to Let Her and Ryan Goslings Kids Surf Web as It Is Equivalent Of Setting Them Loose on Street 'in Middle of the Night'

Eva Mendes' Internet Terror: Reclusive Actress Reveals She Refuses to Let Her Ryan Gosling’s Kids Surf Web as It Is Equivalent Of Setting Them Loose on 'Street in Middle of the Night'
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling do not allow their children access to the internet.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Eva Mendes has banned her children from using the internet – and owning smartphones.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 50-year-old actress, who is married to Hollywood hunk Ryan Gosling, 43, is terrified what her two home-schooled children may find surfing the web.

ryan gosling eva mendes marriage troubles
Source: MEGA

Mendes is terrified what her daughters may stumble across while surfing web.

She said: "Putting my kid on the internet and being like, 'Oh, search something,' that to me is equivalent to telling her, 'Oh, just go down the street in the middle of the night. You’ll be fine.'

"I know that sounds extreme, but that’s what I feel."

Mendes and Gosling met in 2011 and share daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight.

The Hitch star admits she tried to give her children perspective on their privileged upbringing.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
Source: MEGA

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she said: "I explain to them what I didn't have, what Ryan didn't have when he was little, how hard we had to fight, the dark days of being paycheck to paycheck, and this and that, but they'll never really know unless they experience that."

The actress said she also tries to help her girls with self-esteem by having them do things around the house.

But Mendes admitted she's worried about what they may be learning from her unintentionally.

ryan gosling eva mendes daughters olympics paris radar
Source: MEGA

Gosling and Mendes share two daughters - Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight.

She said: "I still have all this anxiety and I see myself passing it on to my children.

"Subconsciously I can't imagine what they're inheriting from me that I don't want them to inherit from me."

Mendes, herself, insists she was a "good kid" growing up which was mainly down to the influence of her late brother, Juan Carlos, who passed away in 2016.

She explained: "He'd say, ‘If I ever see you out there with a guy or smoking, I’ll f***ing kick his ass and take you to school every day'.

"By sheer fear I was a good kid."

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes
Source: MEGA

Mendes says she was never a good actress.

Mendes and Gosling started dating after working on movie The Place Beyond the Pines and the actress credits the Barbie star for making her feel “sexy” in her 50s.

She added: "I feel really f***ing sexy at times.

"The way my man looks at me is just … at times I'm like, 'oh my God'. That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he's giving me."

Mendes has taken a break from acting in recent years and is rarely seen in public.

But the actress says she might be tempted to make a Hollywood comeback if an opportunity arose to act alongside her husband.

She explained: "I was never in love with acting. I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people."

And Mendes said she was proudest of the two projects she shared with Gosling, saying: "He gets something out of me that's never been accessible before."

On the prospect of acting alongside her husband, she added: "That’s the one thing I would love to do."

