Ryan Gosling Keeps Distance From Ex Rachel McAdams Due to Wife Eva Mendes' Jealously: Report
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's marriage is stronger than ever, but the beauty reportedly still gets her hackles up over her husband's ex Rachel McAdams, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, Mendes has forbidden a friendship between her husband and his Notebook co-star.
"If it were up to Ryan, he'd still be friends with Rachel, but Eva would never go for that," an insider dished to the National Enquirer.
"He still crosses paths with Rachel at industry parties, but he keeps any interaction short because he's so afraid it might upset Eva."
Gosling, 43, began dating McAdams, 45, in 2005 after they starred in The Notebook. They broke up two years later. The Barbie star hooked up with Mendes, 50, about five years later while McAdams moved on with screenwriter Jamie Linden, who fathered her two children.
"But Eva is still all too aware of the incredible love story Ryan and Rachel shared and although she knows Rachel's in a longterm relationship, she still gets weirded out when Ryan even talks about her," the insider revealed.
Mendes usually skips Hollywood events, so she can stay home with their children, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, "but she still keeps Ryan on such a tight leash," the tipster tattled.
"She would hear of something from other people and get on his case, even if it was the most innocent encounter."
"Eva knows Ryan loves and adores her, but she'll always be jealous of Rachel."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Mendes and Gosling's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, insiders revealed Mendes and Gosling hit a rough patch in the wake of the actor's massive Barbie box office success. The couple were said to be bickering over whether or not to expand their family and stay in Los Angeles.
While Mendes supported her husband backstage at the Oscars, insiders said it was odd that she didn't show more public support for him on arguably the biggest night of his career.
"Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan and be a hands-on mother to their two daughters," the insider explained. "Ryan goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues, while she's sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life."
Sources claim the power struggle between the two has put a strain on the relationship as Mendes wants to ditch Hollywood altogether.
"Ryan doesn't want to move because of his career, but Eva is virtually non-existent, so she's declared they should leave L.A," the source said.