There She Is! Eva Mendes Resurfaces For The First Time In Months Following Rare Outing With Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes is known for keeping a low profile, having just resurfaced in the Big Apple months after being spotted on a rare outing with partner Ryan Gosling.
The Hitch actress, 48, was seen on Wednesday arriving at JFK Airport in New York City, looking casually chic in a black and blue patterned dress paired with matching boots.
Mendes had her hair down in soft waves and was wearing a face mask in pics obtained by Daily Mail, marking the first time she's been seen publicly since March.
The Training Day star and her longtime beau, 41, were last photographed on a family stroll in Hampstead High Street, London. Gosling and Mendes appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as they chatted and ran errands with their daughters.
In recent months, Gosling has been busy filming the Barbie live-action film in England's capital at WB's Leavesden Studios. He, of course, will portray Ken in the movie alongside lead actress Margot Robbie. It's currently slated for a 2023 release.
Mendes and Gosling's romance began in September 2011 after working together on The Place Beyond The Pines, and it seems they are still going strong.
Since falling in love, the couple has welcomed two children: Esmeralda and Amada.
In 2020, Mendes opened up about motherhood and how becoming a parent changed her perspective on life.
"I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years," the actress and designer told Sydney's Nova 96.9 about being just fine with stepping away from the limelight. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and then it just kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby and then I think I was 42 with my second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family."
Last year, she addressed her social media hiatus while taking to Instagram, revealing her brood will always come first.
"I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go," Mendes replied to a fan. "I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time."